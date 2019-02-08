UFC 234: Whittaker vs Gastelum live stream, fights, full card, date, time, TV info, how to watch

UFC 234 is set to be an explosive one this Sunday (Manila time) over at Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Robert Whittaker (20-4-0) is gunning to defend his middleweight title on home soil against Kelvin Gastelum (15-3-0, 1 no contest) in the main bout, while living legend Anderson Silva (34-8, 1 NC) will be taking on Israel Adesanya (15-0) in the co-main event.

FOX Sports Philippines provides you with all the important details of the match, including when and where to watch the live streams, the date of the fights, the time and the full card.

When and where you can watch it:

UFC 234, which will be held in Melbourne, Australia, is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m (Philippine time) on Sunday, February 10, while the undercard will begin at around 9:00 a.m. Whittaker and Gastelum are bound to start the main event at 12:30 p.m.

You can watch the whole event on FOX+, which is FOX Networks Group Asia’s video-streaming service. It is available on Android and iOS devices as well as on Apple TV and select Android TVs. A free 30-day trial is also available for new subscribers.

ESPN will also show the preliminary fights and will have a pay-per-view for the main card.

Who are the fighters on the card?

Main card

Robert Whittaker vs Kelvin Gastelum (middleweight title)

Anderson Silva vs Israel Adesanya (middleweight)

Rani Yahya vs Ricky Simon (bantamweight)

Montana De La Rosa vs Nadia Kassem (flyweight)

Jim Crute vs Sam Alvey (light heavyweight)

Undercard

Devonte Smith vs Dong Hyun Ma (lightweight)

Shane Young vs Austin Arnett (featherweight)

Kai Kara France vs Raulian Paiva (flyweight)

Teruto Ishihara vs Kyung Ho Kang (bantamweight)

Lando Vannata vs Marcos Mariano (lightweight)

Jalin Turner vs Callan Potter (lightweight)

Wuliji Buren vs Jonathan Martinez (bantamweight)

————

