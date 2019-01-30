Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts after suspensions, fines handed after UFC post-fight brawl with Conor McGregor team

Jason Whitlock on cause of Khabib, McGregor post fight brawl: ‘This all falls on Conor McGregor’
Following the news on Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor’s fines and suspensions which stemmed from their post-fight brawl in UFC 229 brawl, the Russian took to social media to respond.
The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) handed him a nine-month suspension and fined him $500,000, while McGregor was slapped with a six-month ban and he has to pay $50,000 for his actions as well.
Upon learning the news, the Russian took to Twitter and blamed politics for the result, saying:
politics forever
— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 29, 2019
Later on, he would take to Instagram and posted a photo of him laying on a couch, with a caption saying: “Wake me up when it’s all over.”
Разбудите меня, когда все это закончится. Wake me up, when it’s all over.
Nurmagomedov’s suspension can be reduced by three months if he contributes to an anti-bullying Public Service Announcement – which results in the two fighters able to return to the Octagon around the same time.
On the other hand, McGregor has yet to make a statement on the matter.