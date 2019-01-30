Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts after suspensions, fines handed after UFC post-fight brawl with Conor McGregor team

Jason Whitlock on cause of Khabib, McGregor post fight brawl: ‘This all falls on Conor McGregor’

Following the news on Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor’s fines and suspensions which stemmed from their post-fight brawl in UFC 229 brawl, the Russian took to social media to respond.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) handed him a nine-month suspension and fined him $500,000, while McGregor was slapped with a six-month ban and he has to pay $50,000 for his actions as well.

Upon learning the news, the Russian took to Twitter and blamed politics for the result, saying:

politics forever — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 29, 2019

Later on, he would take to Instagram and posted a photo of him laying on a couch, with a caption saying: “Wake me up when it’s all over.”

Nurmagomedov’s suspension can be reduced by three months if he contributes to an anti-bullying Public Service Announcement – which results in the two fighters able to return to the Octagon around the same time.

On the other hand, McGregor has yet to make a statement on the matter.