Henry Cejudo: The man who conquered Demetrious Johnson

What is the definition of a champion?

To us, in a plain and simple way, we feel like it focuses on the idea of excelling in any given sport or practice to the point where you are considered to be the best of the best. Of course, you have to earn your spot at the top table which often requires knocking off multiple top challengers along the way – and Henry Cejudo has certainly been able to live up to that ideology.

Before you even get to his mixed martial arts career, you have to run through what he was able to accomplish in the world of wrestling. Capturing a gold medal in the Olympic Games is no small feat, and doing so in such a competitive sport is arguably even more impressive. Some would push back against that idea, but they’ve got no idea just how much of a commitment it is.

As we fast forward all the way up through until his first title shot in the UFC, it felt like Cejudo was the kind of fighter who would be making noise regardless of what he did. Still, even with his background and the fact he decided to take part in a brief Nevada boycott, it felt like he wasn’t quite engaging the masses as many people knew he could.

Even in the lead up to his first shot at Demetrious Johnson, there was just something missing. Nobody really took him seriously, to the point where Mighty Mouse just kind of walked through him in a first round demolition. From that point on, though, alongside his split decision defeat against Joseph Benavidez, it felt like the taste of defeat was an important thing for him.

As one man famously said it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward, and while it sounds a little bit crazy, perhaps those two beatings (the latter doesn’t apply quite as well as the inaugural DJ fight) helped Henry to relax a little bit. From that point on he was a little bit more chilled, a little bit more open with the media, and a little bit more willing to showcase his infectious personality.

It was almost like he had a new outlook on life, and he pretty much confirmed that in the wake of the California wildfires which he was caught up in. That was a situation which could’ve completely changed the course of Cejudo’s life, and in some ways, perhaps he did. He detailed the entire process during his recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience which, in itself, is a pretty clear sign of his gradual rise.

When he went up against Demetrious Johnson for the second time, a lot of folks were expecting it to be a case of same old, same old, and that was probably a legitimate belief system. What we got, though, in the end, was easily the most fascinating flyweight title fight of all time. It was a back and forth encounter in which Henry was able to prove one thing: that he was right. He had learned and he had developed from their showdown a few years prior, and that can often be a difficult thing to do.

As we look ahead to his first title defence tomorrow night, though, it’s important to realise that he’s much more than just the guy who toppled the supposed GOAT. Even if he can’t overcome the mammoth challenge of defeating TJ Dillashaw, that won’t affect his legacy – at least not in our mind.

Why? Because he transcends wins and losses even with so much gold around his waist and neck, and that’s the true definition of a champion.

