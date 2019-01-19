Donald Cerrone: a fighter who is so much more than his record

The majority of fighters will get into the UFC because they want to win a world title.

You can debate back and forth as to whether or not doing so means all that much anymore, but it really isn’t the point and it hasn’t been for a long time now. That’s a goal and ambition for some of the biggest and best stars we’ve ever seen in this sport: but not all of them.

One man, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, only allowed the idea of winning a championship to enter his mind recently. Why? Because he had a different point of view. At the fresh age of 35 you would assume this is a guy who is very much moving into the twilight of his career, but Cowboy appears to be the exception to the rule – and we aren’t talking about a Daniel Cormier type. We’re talking about a fighter that can get beaten down, go on a three fight losing streak, and still find the motivation to come back and dethrone a series of young contenders.

Of course, one of the primary reasons why people choose to believe that his 34-11 record doesn’t mean as much as some would think is because of his actual records: the most wins in UFC history (21), and the most finishes (15). We’re talking about pretty unbelievable numbers here, and it’s all about durability.

Cowboy has been a part of many different eras both in the UFC and mixed martial arts as a whole, but that hasn’t prevented him from being able to adapt to his surroundings. He had one motto: anyone, anywhere, anytime. From Poland to Singapore and beyond it’s pretty difficult to claim that he hasn’t lived up to that moniker, and that’s one of the biggest factors behind this new mentality of his.

Everything you need to know about this weekend’s fight card:

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – live stream, date, time, TV info, when and where to watch, card, predictions

He’s been there and done it all and yet it still feels like we haven’t even begun to scratch the surface of what this guy can do both inside and outside of the cage. That’s probably why so many people have so many different viewpoints on his persona, too, as you’ll often hear a thousand different responses when asked for someone’s opinion on Cowboy. Some will say he’s the greatest UFC fighter to never win a title, some will say he’s too tough for his own good, and others will say that he’s the last of a dying breed. For what it’s worth, we agree with all three statements.

Cowboy is getting back in there just over two months after his last fight against Mike Perry, and once again, he’s taking on an incredibly tough opponent in the form of Alexander Hernandez. The youngster appears to be trying to get inside the veteran’s head, but in a lot of ways, Cerrone does that for himself before every single fight.

He’s told the stories about his anxiety and what he goes through leading up to one of his traditional wars, and you know what? We think that’s our favourite thing about him, simply because it reminds the world that he’s human too.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again – these athletes are superheroes in their own right but they can feel the same things we feel too. It’s important to take inspiration from that, and it’s equally as important to look up to larger than life characters like Cerrone. They don’t come around all too often, and not enough people talk about his character as opposed to his record.

This weekend almost certainly won’t be the last time you see him fight in the UFC, but on the off chance that it is, just remember to sit back and appreciate what you’re seeing.

Follow all the live action from Cowboy’s fights right here on FOX Sports Asia:

LIVE: UFC fight night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – updates, streaming, scores, results, watch live, fight