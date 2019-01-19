LIVE: UFC fight night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – updates, streaming, scores, results, watch live, fight

Bantamweight king TJ Dillashaw cuts down to 125 pounds to challenge Champion Henry Cejudo in a super fight that inaugurates the UFC’s ESPN partnership in style. Follow FOX Sports for all the live action!

TJ Dillashaw’s singular focus ever since he knocked out bitter rival Cody Garbrandt in back to back fights has been to chase greatness. Standing in his way, however, is a Olympic Gold Medalist in freestyle wrestling and UFC Flyweight Champion, Henry Cejudo.

We all know that TJ Dillashaw is probably one of, if not the greatest next-gen striker in MMA today. But Henry Cejudo is fresh off a career-defining victory over Demetrious Johnson who is arguably the greatest ever at putting the different facets of MMA together. If anyone can gameplan his way to a victory over TJ, Cejudo can.

Also Read: UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – live stream, date, time, TV info, when and where to watch, card, predictions

Just beneath that super fight is the showcasing of the UFC’s latest cross-sport acquisition Greg Hardy, as he is put to the sternest test of his fledgling professional MMA career against Alan Crowder. Will the hype train start picking up or will it get derailed before it is even started?

Speaking of which, Alex Hernandez vs Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone promises to be a trainwreck of a fight – and only in MMA does that phrase actually have a positive connotation. It may be young vs old on paper, but Alex Hernandez has the brutish approach of a grizzled vet while Cowboy never stops evolving. Expect fireworks there.

And the fight between Rachael Ostovich and Paige VanZant – while certainly intriguing stylistically – has a larger underlying meaning to it. After Ostovich’s recent domestic abuse situation, that she is even choosing to fight is the biggest victory she can have this weekend.

Must Read: Rising up: An appreciation of Rachael Ostovich’s resilience

Here is the full card:

ESPN+ 1 Main Event:

Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo vs. Bantamweight Champion TJ Dillashaw

ESPN+ Main Card (10 pm ET on Saturday 19 Jan, 11 am SGT/PHT on 20 Jan Sunday):

Allen Crowder vs. Greg Hardy

Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros

Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz

Rachael Ostovich vs. Paige VanZant

Karl Roberson vs. Glover Teixeira

ESPN Prelims (8 pm ET, 9 am SGT/PHT):

Donald Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez

Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski

Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Castro

Mario Bautista vs. Cory Sandhagen

ESPN+ Prelims (6:30 pm ET, 7.30am SGT/PHT):

Dennis Bermudez vs. Te Edwards

Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal

Chance Rencountre vs. Kyle Stewart