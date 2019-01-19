LIVE: UFC fight night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – updates, streaming, scores, results, watch live, fight

Bantamweight king TJ Dillashaw cuts down to 125 pounds to challenge Champion Henry Cejudo in a super fight that inaugurates the UFC’s ESPN partnership in style. Follow FOX Sports for all the live action!
TJ Dillashaw’s singular focus ever since he knocked out bitter rival Cody Garbrandt in back to back fights has been to chase greatness. Standing in his way, however, is a Olympic Gold Medalist in freestyle wrestling and UFC Flyweight Champion, Henry Cejudo.
We all know that TJ Dillashaw is probably one of, if not the greatest next-gen striker in MMA today. But Henry Cejudo is fresh off a career-defining victory over Demetrious Johnson who is arguably the greatest ever at putting the different facets of MMA together. If anyone can gameplan his way to a victory over TJ, Cejudo can.
Just beneath that super fight is the showcasing of the UFC’s latest cross-sport acquisition Greg Hardy, as he is put to the sternest test of his fledgling professional MMA career against Alan Crowder. Will the hype train start picking up or will it get derailed before it is even started?
Speaking of which, Alex Hernandez vs Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone promises to be a trainwreck of a fight – and only in MMA does that phrase actually have a positive connotation. It may be young vs old on paper, but Alex Hernandez has the brutish approach of a grizzled vet while Cowboy never stops evolving. Expect fireworks there.
And the fight between Rachael Ostovich and Paige VanZant – while certainly intriguing stylistically – has a larger underlying meaning to it. After Ostovich’s recent domestic abuse situation, that she is even choosing to fight is the biggest victory she can have this weekend.
Here is the full card:
ESPN+ 1 Main Event:
Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo vs. Bantamweight Champion TJ Dillashaw
ESPN+ Main Card (10 pm ET on Saturday 19 Jan, 11 am SGT/PHT on 20 Jan Sunday):
Allen Crowder vs. Greg Hardy
Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros
Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz
Rachael Ostovich vs. Paige VanZant
Karl Roberson vs. Glover Teixeira
ESPN Prelims (8 pm ET, 9 am SGT/PHT):
Donald Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez
Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski
Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Castro
Mario Bautista vs. Cory Sandhagen
ESPN+ Prelims (6:30 pm ET, 7.30am SGT/PHT):
Dennis Bermudez vs. Te Edwards
Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal
Chance Rencountre vs. Kyle Stewart