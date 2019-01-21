A UFC career timeline of TJ Dillashaw

The UFC Bantamweight Champion TJ Dillashaw made his debut at Flyweight recently, when he challenged UFC Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo for his title.

The fight headlined the UFC on ESPN+ 1 event, signalling the beginning of UFC’s multi-year contract with ESPN.

For Dillashaw, this was one of the biggest opportunities in his career so far. Unfortunately for him, he was not able to grasp it. After cutting a huge amount of weight for the title-bout, he was unable to last even a minute with Cejudo in the Octagon. The find remains a significant one in his career, but one that he would sooner like to forget about.

Since coming to the UFC, TJ Dillashaw has had several extremely significant fights in his career. In this article, we will talk about his five most important fights.

Raphael Assuncao vs TJ Dillashaw (UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Shields)

When Raphael took on TJ Dillashaw, Dillashaw was on another 4-fight undefeated streak. He had bounced back from his loss to Dodson on his debut and defeated some top fighters on his way to the fight with Assuncao. However, in Assuncao, he found his first real challenge since finding his feet in the company. Not only was Assuncao an incredibly talented fighter, but he also seemed ready to take on Dillashaw. After a medical issue postponed the fight from UFC Fight Night 28 to UFC Fight Night 29, Dillashaw and Assuncao finally faced each other.

The back-and-forth between the two was incredible to watch and set both fighters out of the crowd. Dillashaw lost via Split Decision, but they won the fight of the night honours for their display.

Renan Barao vs TJ Dillashaw (UFC 173 and UFC on Fox: Dillashaw vs Barao 2)

In what is an extremely ironic coincidence, TJ Dillashaw found himself facing Renan Barao in a Championship fight. The original opponent UFC had in mind for Barao had been Assuncao, but he declined it due to medical issues. Instead, Dillashaw faced Barao and went for almost 5 rounds. At 2 minutes and 26 seconds into the final round, he won via TKO. This was his first-ever 5-round fight as well as his first title fight. A huge fight for Dillashaw, this upset saw him become the new Bantamweight Champion. For the fight, he won the Performance of the night and the Fight of the night honours.

Dillashaw would face Barao again in a matter of 14 months. This time, it would be Barao challenging for the title. However, despite the amazing effort put forth by Barao, Dillashaw overcame it all. At 35 seconds into the 4th round, Dillashaw took out Barao via punches and won via TKO.

Dominick Cruz vs TJ Dillashaw (UFC Fight Night: Dillashaw vs Cruz)

In what was Dillashaw’s most heartbreaking loss till date, he came up against an injury-free Dominick Cruz. Cruz had never lost the UFC Bantamweight Title but had to vacate it due to injuries. In his first fight after 1.5 years, Cruz took on the Champion and went the full 5 rounds with him.

The crowd was awed and the judges were split when it came to deciding-time. The two fighters had put on an incredible display, in what was the Fight of the Night. However, unfortunately for Dillashaw, for the first time since winning the Title, it was to slip away from his grasp. Cruz won the fight via Split Decision, while Dillashaw put his attention towards bouncing back.

Cody Garbrandt vs TJ Dillashaw (UFC 217)

And bounce back he did. The next two fights for Dillashaw were critical, as he put his ghosts behind him by defeating Raphael Assuncao. He then defeated John Lineker and earned a title fight against the new Champion, Cody Garbrandt. Dillashaw put all his efforts into the fight, but in the first round of the UFC 217 co-main event, Garbrandt dominated. It seemed like Dillashaw was heading towards another loss and would have his title hopes dashed.

However, the 2nd round of the fight saw a whole new TJ Dillashaw. He changed his approach completely listening to his coaching team. This caught Garbrandt by surprise and sure enough 2 minutes and 41 seconds into the fight, he had enough. Dillashaw won via Knockout, taking out his old gym-mate, and becoming the UFC Bantamweight Champion for the second time.

Since then, he defeated Garbrandt yet again, almost a year on at UFC 227, retaining his title.

Henry Cejudo vs TJ Dillashaw (UFC Fight Night 143)

In the very first event of 2019, UFC Fight Night 143, TJ Dillashaw came down to Flyweight after a drastic weight cut to face Henry Cejudo. The fight was for the UFC Flyweight Championship, as Dillashaw was looking to mark UFC’s first show on ESPN by becoming Double Champion.

Unfortunately for him, Cejudo was well prepared for Dillashaw. He took him on, and in a flurry of blows to the head of Dillashaw knocked him down repeatedly. Dillashaw fell a total of 4 times in 30 seconds before a few more dangerous shots from Cejudo saw the fight come to an end at 34 seconds. Although Dillashaw protested the stoppage, the fight was over, as was his quest to become the Double Champion. It was a grievous blow after what had been a huge buildup for Dillashaw.