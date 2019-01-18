UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – live stream, date, time, TV info, when and where to watch, card, predictions

The UFC Bantamweight Champion TJ Dillashaw will be coming down to Flyweight to challenge Henry Cejudo for the UFC Flyweight Championship at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York.

This will be Henry Cejudo’s first-ever title defense since defeating Demetrious Johnson for the title, as he will look to hold off Dillashaw from becoming Champion in two divisions simultaneously. The card will also feature several other important fights.

FOX Sports Asia provides you with all the important details of the event; including when and where to watch the live stream, date, when and where to watch, card, and predictions.

When and where you can watch it:

The main card starts on Saturday, January 19 (Sunday, January 20 in Manila) at 10 pm Eastern Time (ET). Dillashaw and Cejudo are expected to make the walk to the ring for the main event at around 12:30 am ET.

The early Preliminary Card and the Main Card will be shown live via ESPN+ in the United States and in the United Kingdom while the Preliminary Card will be available on ESPN.

It will also air live in Singapore on Fox Sports 1 at 11 am. In the Philippines, it is available on Fox Sports Asia and will have live streaming on FOX+ at 11 am.

Who are the other fighters on the card?

The UFC Fight Night 143 card will also feature the debuting Greg Hardy take on Allen Crowder in the co-main event of the night.

The other flyweight fight on the card will see Joseph Benavidez return to the Octagon after his victory at The Ultimate Fighter to fight Dustin Ortiz.

Also on the main card will be Paige VanZant, taking on Rachel Ostovich, a fight which looked like it might not be happening initially due to the injuries sustained by Ostovich due to domestic assault. However, she has since been cleared for combat and will take on VanZant as planned.

On the Preliminary Card, ‘Cowboy’ Donald Cerrone will be fighting Alex Hernandez in what should be another intriguing contest.

Predictions

TJ Dillashaw is coming into the fight well prepared to take on Henry Cejudo, but most of his focus has been on the weight cut. Fighting at Flyweight is not something he is used to, but Cejudo has had trouble making weight in the past as well. For this fight, Dillashaw, despite his unfamiliarity with the weight class, is the smart pick to win the fight.

He’s just got too many tools in his kitbag that he can employ for Henry Cejudo to keep up with. It will be close, but it should be a win for Dillashaw.