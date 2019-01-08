Nasukawa offers positive response to McGregor callout

Conor McGregor called Tenshin Nasukawa out for a Mixed Martial Arts exhibition bout, but the Japanese responded with a counter-offer.

Tenshin Nasukawa has accepted Conor McGregor’s challenge for another exhibition fight in Tokyo, but only under kickboxing rules.

Nasukawa was in tears after Floyd Mayweather Jr knocked him out in the first round of an exhibition boxing bout on New Year’s Eve.

UFC superstar McGregor has now called out the unbeaten Japanese kickboxer for what he clearly hopes will be a lucrative payday of his own.

The Irishman tweeted: “I wish to go to Tokyo to face Tenshin Nasukawa in a Mixed Martial Arts exhibition bout.

“Before this summer. Please arrange this, this instant.

“Yours sincerely

“The champ champ.”

Nasukawa offered a positive response to McGregor on Monday, but only on his terms.

“Dear Mr. McGregor. @TheNotoriousMMA Thank you very much for remembering my name,” said the 20-year-old.

“I’m honoured that you would even consider fighting me. 58kg, kickboxing rules would probably get us in the ring sometime in the near future.”