Nunes is the best ever, claims White

Amanda Nunes made history at UFC 232 and president Dana White believes she is the greatest female fighter ever.

Nunes became just the third fighter – after Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier – to hold two UFC belts simultaneously as she added to her bantamweight title with the featherweight strap on Saturday.

The Brazilian needed just 51 seconds to knock out Cris Cyborg at UFC 232, prompting White to declare her the greatest ever.

“She’s the best ever. How can you deny it? You can’t deny that she’s the best ever,” White told a news conference. “That’s what this fight was for. This fight was to find out.

“But if you look at her resume and who she beat, she’s the best ever. Nobody can dispute that. You can try, you can say some stupid s***, but she’s the best ever.”

He added: “You think Amanda Nunes isn’t going to be a star after this? I f***ing guarantee it. I promise you that.

“The place went crazy for her and I don’t know what’s next. On Tuesday, we’ll be back in the office and we’ll have a meeting and we’ll figure out what’s next for her.”