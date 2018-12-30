Prove you’re a champ-champ! – Jones calls out Cormier

Light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones is eyeing a third clash with Daniel Cormier after claiming the title at UFC 232.
The returning Jones (23-1), fighting for the first time since July 2017, took the championship by beating Alexander Gustafsson by TKO in the third round on his return from a drugs ban in California.
Cormier had given up his belt ahead of UFC 232, refusing to be stripped of the title as he explained: “I am not going to be stripped of the belt that I’ve defended with my all for three and a half years.”
But Jones, who has faced Cormier twice before, was not impressed with that decision and has challenged the 39-year-old to respond in a third match-up.
“Man, I know there’s a guy who’s been calling himself ‘champ-champ’,” Jones said in the octagon. “What guy just gives up his belt because somebody else made it home? Daddy’s home, DC.
“Prove to the fans you’re a ‘champ-champ’. Come get a taste. I’m here. Get your belt back – it’ll be waiting right here.”
Cormier remains the defending champion at heavyweight, but Jones is not interested in stepping up to become a two-weight strap-holder.
“Me going to heavyweight would be making it extremely personal and, for me, I have no problem with DC,” he explained in a news conference.
UFC 232 was moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles due to a trace of turinabol being discovered in a test administered to Jones earlier this month.
The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said the small amount was from Jones’ “prior exposure for which he was previously sanctioned”. He has denied knowingly taking performance-enhancing substances.