After Amanda Nunes made history at UFC 232, Jon Jones returned with a win over Alexander Gustafsson.
Jon Jones marked his return with a win, claiming the UFC light-heavyweight championship by beating Alexander Gustafsson on Saturday.
Fighting for the first time since July 2017, Jones (23-1) won by TKO in the third round on his return from a drugs ban in California.
Jones, who also beat Gustafsson (18-5) in September 2013, was on top for the most part before a crucial takedown in the third round led to the victory.
He landed multiple elbows before a flurry of punches to Gustafsson’s head led to the fight being stopped.
“The goal is to finish this fight, and that’s what I’ll do. I’ll finish this fight.”@JonnyBones at the press conference on Thursday #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/oADLr4HxOq
— UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018
The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said the small amount was from Jones’ “prior exposure for which he was previously sanctioned”. He has denied knowingly taking performance-enhancing substances.
Amanda Nunes knocked out Cris Cyborg in the first round to win the UFC women’s featherweight championship.
Nunes (17-4) and Cyborg (20-2) came out swinging, but the former landed a flurry of blows, the last of which was a huge right hand to the temple.
HAYMAKERS!!!#UFC232 @Amanda_Leoa pic.twitter.com/dbvMgokE9K
— UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018
It marked Cyborg’s first defeat since May 2005, ending a run of 21 fights without a loss.
Earlier, Australian Alexander Volkanovski (19-1) recorded a TKO win over Chad Mendes (18-5) in the second round of their featherweight bout.
Corey Anderson had a unanimous-decision win against Ilir Latifi at light-heavyweight, while Michael Chiesa registered a submission victory over Carlos Condit at welterweight.