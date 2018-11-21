ONE Championship: Conquest Of Champions kick-off press conference in Manila

The ONE: CONQUEST OF CHAMPIONS Kick-Off Press Conference was held last Tuesday in Manila, City of Dreams.

Present in the presser were the fighters involved in the main and co-main events on the card, which sees the ONE Heavyweight Championship defended and a scrap for the vacant Lightweight Title as well.

Hometown hero and Heavyweight Champion Brandon ‘The Truth’ Vera is coming off a long layoff and filming commitments, but has to shake off any ring rust present double quick, as across him stands the Italian knockout artist Mauro ‘The Hammer’ Cerilli.

Both the fighters had this to say about the bout:

Brandon Vera, ONE Heavyweight World Champion:

“I owe the Philippines a lot for inspiring me to work harder than I ever have before. Am I ready after spending two years away from the cage? Hell yes. I’ve prepared very hard for this bout. I’ve trained every day, in between traffic, shoots, and everything in the middle. I am confident of victory. I’m still hungry and I want it more now. Mauro [Cerilli] is a worthy opponent, he’s been knocking guys out while I was away, and I am in no way underestimating him.”

Mauro Cerilli, ONE World Title Challenger:

“Thank you to ONE Championship. I am very happy to be here. The way ONE promotes martial arts is true to my character. I know Brandon [Vera] is the local hero, and I have all the respect for him. But I will do my best to win the title. If you would have told me years ago I would be facing a legend like Brandon, I would not have believed you. I’ve worked very hard to get to this point, so I am grateful for the opportunity.”

Meanwhile, the co-main event sees the vacant Lightweight belt contested for by another local fighter and former Champion Eduard ‘Landslide’ Folayang, and Singaporean Amir Khan. For Folayang, the fight will be as much about Championship gold as it is about bouncing back from the loss to Martin Nguyen last year.

Eduard Folayang, ONE Athlete, stated:

“Thank you all for coming and for all the support. Last year, things didn’t go as I expected. I lost the title. But this year is a new chapter. I worked extremely hard to come back here for another opportunity at the belt. I’ve been inspired by my teammates, my coach, and all the fans. This is the biggest bout of my career, and I am excited to give the best performance of my life.”

Amir Khan, ONE Athlete, stated:

“I’m so happy to be fighting again in Manila. This is actually the second time. I fought here four years ago. I have all due respect for [Eduard] Folayang, he is a great martial artist. But I am coming for the title. I’ve worked extremely hard on my game since the beginning of my career, and I am one hundred percent confident of becoming world champion. Winning that title means everything to me. Me and my coach, we have a solid game plan for this fight. The odds may be stacked against me. I’m fighting the hometown hero, but I won’t let it affect my performance.”

Hua Fung Teh, CFO of ONE Championship, stated:

“It is always great to be back in Manila because the Philippines is one of the countries that truly and deeply appreciate martial arts. This is the reason why ONE Championship continually upkeeps holding blockbuster shows for our passionate Filipino fans. Brandon Vera and Eduard Folayang, two of the biggest superstars in the Philippines are ready to see action against incredibly tough opponents. It’s going to be an amazing evening of action. On Friday, Manila, let us make history again. Thank you and see you at the Mall of Asia Arena!”

Also announced at the Press Conference was news of ONE Championship’s new athleisure business and the launch of the official ONE Championship online store, offering global fans direct access to a wide range of urban lifestyle streetwear.