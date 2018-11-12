Miesha Tate: ONE Championship is a perfect fit for me

Not long after former UFC women’s bantamweight world champion Miesha “Cupcake” Tate was named Vice President of ONE Championship, the 32-year-old jumped on a flight to Singapore to attend ONE: HEART OF THE LION at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Naturally, reporters were waiting eagerly to have a word with the women’s mixed martial arts pioneer as soon as she stepped foot in the Lion City. Media from all over the world gathered to hear what Tate had to say about this announcement that had caught everyone by surprise.

“It’s incredible,” Tate told BJPenn.com in an interview after she got settled at the arena. “It’s really incredible. I was basing this transition just primarily off my relationship with [ONE Championship Chairman and CEO] Chatri [Sityodtong]. You know, I think he’s incredible man. I love what he stands for.

I remember when I came out here two times prior to this with the UFC, he really opened his doors to the gym for me to train there and you know we just had great conversations and you don’t forget a conversation like that.

And I think what he stands for as a martial artist himself, and the way he represents his organization [ONE Championship] is a perfect fit for me.”

Tate is one of the most celebrated women’s mixed martial artists in history. She has accomplished much throughout her career, and can be credited for helping put women’s mixed martial arts on the map. Her epic rivalry with Ronda Rousey was especially heavily promoted and followed the world over.

But she is happy to have moved past that leg of her career.

“For myself, I think I’m a purist when it comes to mixed martial arts,” said Tate. “I love the fact that ONE Championship appeals to the true martial arts fans and the true martial artists. It’s not about who has the biggest mouth, who can talk the biggest trash, it’s about who can get in there and fight the best and put on the best performances.

To me, that speaks to my heart. That’s why I got into martial arts. When I got into martial arts, 12 years ago or more — if you want to count my wrestling career it’s probably been about 17 years that I’ve been doing this — it wasn’t about who could talk the biggest smack. It was about who could be the best fighter, and that’s what ONE is about.”

Over the past month, ONE Championship has made headlines with a number of key signings. It began with the announcement that former UFC lightweight world champion “The Underground King” Eddie Alvarez was coming to ONE.

Not long after, former UFC flyweight world champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson would also sign with ONE via a high-profile trade that would send former ONE Welterweight World Champion Ben Askren to the UFC.

The arrival of Miesha Tate as the Vice President to cap it off, serves as the icing on the cake.

(Photo credits: MMA Fighting)