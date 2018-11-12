Professional fighters tend to go down a number of different routes once they hang up their gloves, and each tends to be more intriguing than the last. Some decide to render their retirement obsolete by jumping straight back into the cage within twelve months, some move into politics, and some, like Miesha Tate, even open up new doors for themselves in the sport itself.

It has been confirmed last week that she is now a vice president with ONE Championship.

Tate is the latest addition to the ONE family in the wake of Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez making the switch, and the overwhelming feeling from the fans with regards to these moves is pretty positive.

In mixed martial arts, just like many other walks of life, it’s always great to have options because it allows you to pick and choose where you may decide to go in the next chapter of your career. When it comes to MMA specifically, though, this is the first time in a long time where it’s felt as if the sport as a whole is stronger than it’s ever been in that sense.

“For me, I think if you go back to my interviews that I did when I was in Singapore the first couple times I actually said that I would love to come out and live here for a year or so. This was a couple years ago before I even had my baby, and about a month after she was born it crossed my mind that it was something I’d always wanted to do. So I asked Johnny what he thought and he said yeah. I reached out to Chatri and it was immediately a warm welcome. He’s been nothing but amazing.”

Every hardcore fan knows Miesha’s story, from her tussles with Ronda Rousey to her memorable title victory over Holly Holm to headlining UFC 200. She has been one of the biggest factors behind the rise of women’s MMA not only in the UFC, but throughout the world. Now, even though she isn’t actually competing anymore, she has the chance to take ONE Championship to an even higher level – and although we don’t know what her role will involve specifically as of yet, that uncertainty is what drives the excitement of many.

Miesha Tate arrives at ONE Championship. Posted by Asian Persuasion MMA on Sunday, 11 November 2018

“It’s a loose one to two year plan, but I’m kind of banking on two years at this point. I’ve got the family to consider but I really enjoyed Singapore the first couple times that I was out here, so I have no doubt in my mind that it’ll be a great place to live. I particularly love the fact that it’s so safe. The crime is almost non-existent.”

We had the chance to speak to Miesha during the Heart of the Lion event, which you could argue was ONE’s crowning achievement of the week – and that’s saying something. She seemed happy, upbeat and ready to tackle whatever was in front of her, and it’s hard not to enjoy seeing her success story take on a whole new identity.

She was a big name over in North America, and now, she’s aiming to do even bigger things in Asia not only for herself but for her family and fans, too.