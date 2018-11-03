A new beginning: ONE Championship’s ascent to the top

The sport of mixed martial arts has experienced a series of different makeovers across the last few decades, and as such, some would argue that the modern day incarnation bears no resemblance to what we once knew. Even if that is the case, though, that shouldn’t be a bad thing – because instead, we should be excited about what’s to come.

One such promotion that fills us with that kind of excitement and adrenaline is ONE Championship. While they’ve been going for a while now it feels like the last few months have really seen them shoot into the upper echelons when it comes to relevancy, whether that be due to putting on a series of great cards or because the likes of Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious Johnson have committed their futures to them.

The production of their events is top notch, their app is the best in the sport (which is more important than you may think), and they’ve got a lot more room to grow. So while the spotlight may be elsewhere in the eyes of some, we feel like the momentum could start to shift sooner rather than later – and next week’s Heart of The Lion event will serve as the next step in that journey.

ONE will be returning to Singapore for a week long series of events, culminating in Heart of The Lion which features some of ONE Championship’s biggest and best stars. In addition to a parade of Super Series bouts we’ll also able to see Garry Tonon kicking off the main card, as he continues to impress in the early stages of his mixed martial arts career.

Then, in a major championship double header, we’ll see Bibiano Fernandes taking on Kevin Belingon in a massive title unification bout before the one and only Angela Lee takes centre stage when facing Xiong Jing Nan.

In truth, there are a million and one storylines for fans to discover about ONE Championship and this card in particular, which is why it’s such a fascinating promotion. So whether you’re in the area or you’re watching around the world, take the time to tune in on Friday – because the only way is up.