ONE Championship: Aung La N Sang defends crown via TKO

ONE Championship: Pursuit of Greatness had a thrilling main event with two champ-champs went head-to-head but in the end, local star Aung La Ng Sang had his hand raised with a brilliantly brutal performance.

Sang had a tough opponent in front of him, Desert Force champion ant 185 and 205 pounds, Mohammad Karaki. It was a highly-anticipated affair but Sang had other plans, dispatching of his opponent in less than three minutes to defend his middleweight title.

“The Burmese Python” was stellar throughout the entire match, catching Karaki with uppercuts that dropped him. However, Karaki showed heart by getting back up, but it was evident he was outclassed and he eventually dropped down to the floor from a flurry of attacks which led to the referee intervening in the 2:27 mark.

Now 24-10-1, Sang improves his ONE Championship record to 9-1 and vows that he still has more in store for the fans.

”This is just the beginning,” Sang claimed. “I’m gonna keep getting better and guarantee I’m gonna put on better shows.”

Meanwhile, Keanu Subba shocked the crowd in the co-main event after beating the previously unbeaten Phoe Thaw in dominant fashion en route to a guillotine choke.

Keanu Subba makes a HUGE statement in the featherweight division, submitting Phoe Thaw with a guillotine choke at 2:47 of Round 1! #WeAreONE #PursuitOfGreatness #Yangon #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/uFvrpyCml0 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 26, 2018

Here are the complete results from the event:

Cover photo courtesy of ONE