Hard works pays off for ONE Championship signee Mark Abelardo

FOX Sports Asia sits down exclusively with the winner of the third ONE Warrior Series to talk about his life as a top-prize fighter in Southeast Asia.

A lifetime of hard work paid off for one of Southeast Asia’s top MMA fighters recently, as Mark “Tyson” Abelardo received a ONE Championship contract after two wins in ONE Warrior Series.

However, the New Zealander of Filipino descent is no novice to the sport. In fact, the 27-year-old former PXC Champion has an incredible 17-5 pro MMA record, and is ranked the number one bantamweight fighter in Southeast Asia on Tapology, having fought across Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, China and Thailand – where he now trains out of Fairtex Training Center, Pattaya.

Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series sees the former UFC Middleweight Champion and ONE Championship Vice President travel across Asia looking for the top up-and-coming talent in the region’s gyms. Those that catch his eye are invited to compete in pro MMA fights at the ONE Warrior Series final, with the best of the best offered contracts with ONE Championship.

The third series’ final recently took place in Singapore, and saw Mark Abelardo take on Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg from Mongolia. Abelardo’s dominant performance with some vicious ground-and-pound strikes led to his opponent’s retirement when he was unable to rise for the second round, and saw Abelardo being the only fighter awarded a ONE Championship contract that day.

ONE Vice President Rich Franklin said: “Mark Abelardo earned a contract because of the war he had in his last event and his ability to overcome adversity in his second match. Very well-deserved.”

He will next be looking to work his way through the bantamweight ranks at ONE Championship towards the long-reigning champion, Bibiano Fernandes.

Abelardo’s previous win at the second season of the ONE Warrior Series saw him win a tight-decision victory in a fight-of-the-night performance over highly rated Iranian, Ali Motamed.

FOX Sports Asia ask the rising star to talk about life as a top prize fighter in Southeast Asia.

“Living the life in SE Asia as an MMA fighter is nothing new to me,” Mark told us, “I’ve been training overseas, Thailand especially, for the past four years, on the full time grind of training and fighting, waiting for my opportunity to step onto the big leagues.

“My main goal I set at the beginning of the year was to make it to ONE Championship. I was 3-0 so far this year and I believed I was the best unsigned bantamweight in Southeast Asia, so to have now achieved my goal is amazing.”

“The fight wasn’t easy,” Mark explained. “Going into every fight I never look past my opponents, especially this fight with the contract on the line. He was an Olympic-level boxer with knockout power and over 10 pro MMA fights.”

Abelardo now trains at the world famous Fairtex gym in Pattaya, Thailand, alongside fellow ONE Warrior Series graduate and new ONE Super Series Kickboxing Atomweight Champion, Stamp Fairtex.

“Training at Fairtex has been a solid experience for me this year. It’s a huge facility with top-level Muay Thai, black belts coaching BJJ and a lot of talent in the MMA team to train with. Big thanks to my gym Fairtex Training Center for everything they do for me, all the coaches, training partners and staff… Also to all my family and friends who continue to support me.

“Looking to the future, I’ll fight whoever ONE puts in front of me. Fighting in the top organisation in Asia, I want to show that I can hang with the top fighters.”