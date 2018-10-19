ONE Championship eyeing UFC champ Henry Cejudo?

It appears that ONE Championship are not done trying to lure in top-class fighters into their roster.

Only a few days removed from the company bringing in former UFC and Bellator champion Eddie Alvarez, ONE Championship CEO and founder Chatri Sityodtong may now be eyeing current UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo.

The 13-2 fighter recently beat long-time flyweight kingpin Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson via split decision in UFC 227.

In what many deemed to be one of the biggest upsets in the company’s history, the 31-year-old is yet to defend his title and does not seem to have any direction at the moment on who could be next in line.

However, looking at Sityodtong’s Facebook account, there seems to be no shortage of interest from ONE Championship.

In a post where Sityodtong revealed a fun fact about the fighters in the organisation, Cejudo’s coach Eric Albarracin can be seen commenting.

As a reply, Sityodtong was quick to mention Albarracin’s UFC champion, claiming that they should discuss matters of acquiring Cejudo once he is a free agent. He went on to show his admiration for the current UFC champion.

ONE Championship have shown their ability to bring in top fighters to bolster their roster, but if Cejudo eventually joins the fray it will definitely make things interesting for the promotion.