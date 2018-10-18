Why Eddie Alvarez Chose ONE Championship

Earlier this week, multiple-time mixed martial arts world champion Eddie Alvarez announced on social media that he would be moving across the globe to compete in ONE Championship, one of the largest mixed martial arts promotion in Asia. The news made instant headlines.

Easily one of the biggest pro athlete signings in ONE Championship history, a huge name like Alvarez immediately got fans and observers thinking up dream scenarios of who the lightweight stalwart could possibly face in his new multi-bout deal. This drew massive attention to ONE Championship’s current roster of talent.

Please join me in welcoming Eddie Alvarez to @ONEChampionship! I am super excited for our fans to witness Eddie’s high octane, explosive dynamite KO style. Stay tuned for more big news! @Ealvarezfight pic.twitter.com/bM3K0COlie — Chatri Sityodtong (@YODCHATRI) October 16, 2018

Looking at the promotion’s talent-rich list of athletes, the glaring question instantly became: who will give Eddie Alvarez a run for his money in ONE? For a guy who is just two years removed from a high-profile bout against Conor McGregor, most fans think Alvarez should have an easier time in Asia, but it’s actually quite the opposite.

For those unfamiliar, ONE has a deep roster of talent. Alvarez, who could compete at featherweight, lightweight and even welterweight at ONE has a tough task ahead of him against a handful of established Asian martial arts stars.

The biggest names Alvarez will likely face include former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang, who has an immense following in the Philippines and is a former wushu world champion that can give the American problems.

ONE Featherweight World Champion and former two-division titlist Martin Nguyen, who held belts simultaneously at both featherweight and lightweight, also poses a big challenge for Alvarez. Nguyen has incredible knockout power, especially in his right hand which has felled many of his opponents. A showdown between these two will be an absolute war.

Another important name that Alvarez is actually familiar with is former ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya Aoki. Alvarez and Aoki have history. The two have met each other twice on previous occasions. Aoki submitted the American in 2008 with a first-round heel hook. Alvarez returned the favour in 2012 with a first-round technical knockout.

But aside from the marquee names at ONE, there are a slew of other names that come up. Alvarez, known as “The Underground King” is certainly familiar with facing any and all challengers which may or may not have a big following.

The biggest opponents and matchups for Alvarez, particularly at lightweight, include Russia’s Timofey Nastyukhin and Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev, Singapore’s Amir Khan, Thailand’s Shannon Wiratchai and Malaysia’s Ev Ting.

These are just some of the legitimate threats that await Alvarez when he makes his debut. Alvarez expressed his intent to win the ONE World Title, and that it doesn’t matter who stands in his way. His willingness to face anyone is refreshing, and ONE Championship will definitely make the best matchups with Alvarez happen.

ONE is bumping up to an ambitious 30 event calendar in 2019, with plans to go as high as 52 events in the next couple of years, and eventually to the end goal of more than 100 events a year with shows taking place every Friday and Saturday.

Aside from more events, ONE also aims to continue to attract more elite martial arts athletes to join the promotion. Although Alvarez is a huge boost to ONE’s roster, unbeknownst to many, ONE has the largest collection of martial arts world champions in the world in any organisation.

Because ONE hosts bouts across the full spectrum of martial arts including disciplines such as kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submissions grappling, the list of world champions ONE employs is a long one.

ONE currently features grappling arts world champions such as Garry Tonon, Renzo and Ralph Gracie, and Bruno Pucci. On the kickboxing side of things, there are superstar siblings Giorgio and Armen Petrosyan. Muay Thai world champions include Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Yodsanklai Fairtex, among many others.

The list goes on and on and all of these champions can and do cross-compete among various disciplines in ONE.

In total, ONE has close to 100 world champions across the full spectrum of martial arts, including mixed martial arts where they have big names in Ben Askren, Angela Lee, Bibiano Fernandes, Brandon Vera and many others.

Not surprisingly, FOX Sports Asia recently profiled the ONE World Championship belt to be the most valuable prize in all of martial arts.

Alvarez joining ONE Championship is incredible news indeed, one that has brought attention to the promotion’s deep and still growing roster.

For fans wondering what kinds of challenges Alvarez may face now that he’s on the other side of the pond, the answer will most likely be one that they will be happy with.