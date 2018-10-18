Eddie Alvarez: UFC tried to keep me but I chose ONE Championship

Eddie Alvarez explained that the Ultimate Fighting Championship did everything to re-sign him, but ONE Championship’s offer was too good to pass up.

The mixed martial arts world was surprised when former the UFC and Bellator champion switched promotions and moved to Asia’s top organisation, ONE Championship.

This move was met with various reactions, some believing it would be a good challenge for Alvarez, while other claiming it was a mistake .

And now, the 34-year-old fighter spoke to MMA Junkie about his move and what motivated his decision to sign with ONE Championship.

Accomplishments were one of his main goals and winning the ONE Championship. He wanted to be the first man to lift three championships in major organisations.

“We got offers from just about everyone you guys can think of and everyone expressed interest. As far as major organizations, ONE Championship was the only major organization that I haven’t held a world title in. I won the Bellator title twice during my career, I won the UFC title during my career, and as far as I’m concerned, ONE is the only major organization that I haven’t got to touch that world title belt.”

He went on claim he wants to be part of history, saying: “For myself, for my family, for my fans and everyone, this would mean that I would have a chance at making history. Possibly history that could never be made again. It would take a fighter 20 years in the fight game to be able to fight for these major organization, and it’s almost like a lottery ticket to be able to win one world title. So to be able to go to every major organization, fight their best guys in the world, to fight the best guys in that organization and then beat them all one-by-one and win that world title, means the world to me.”

Speaking about his former employers, Alvarez was quick to say that the UFC tried to make him stay, revealing: “I believe the offer from ONE was too good to turn down. The UFC did their best – considering what the average pay of an athlete is – I believe the UFC did a great job. They did their best to keep me, but they have a business model. They pay a certain amount to certain fighters for different reasons. Everybody is a different case. It is what it is. There’s no harm, no foul.

“But it’s a business first with these promotions and ONE looked out for me, looked out for my family. They understood my wants and my needs and I think it’s important at this point to return the favor.”