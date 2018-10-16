Eddie Alvarez signs with ONE Championship

ONE Championship have signed one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts world today as company founder and CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently revealed that they have acquired the services of Eddie Alvarez.

Please join me in welcoming Eddie Alvarez to @ONEChampionship! I am super excited for our fans to witness Eddie’s high octane, explosive dynamite KO style. Stay tuned for more big news! @Ealvarezfight pic.twitter.com/bM3K0COlie — Chatri Sityodtong (@YODCHATRI) October 16, 2018

The 34-year-old fighter, also known as “The Underground King,” has amassed an impressive 29-6-1 record since his professional debut back in 2003.

Known for his explosive punching power and aggressive fighting style, Alvarez has gone to win the UFC Lightweight Championship along as being the first Bellator Lightweight Champion.

Starting his career off with a 10-0 record, Alvarez has an impressive fighting resume with memorable battles against fighters like Michael Chandler, Anthony Pettis, Rafael Dos Anjos and Shinja Aoki.

Normally fighting in the 155lbs division, it is likely that Alvarez will find a home in ONE Championship’s featherweight division and should have a number of interesting fights as his first with the company.