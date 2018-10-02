Stamp Fairtex targets first title win in ONE debut

Stamp Fairtex will have the biggest fight of her life as she has a chance to win the Super Series Kickboxing Atomweight World Championship in her ONE Championship debut.

The Thai fighter will face champion Kai Ting Chuang from China in her first title defence, having won the inaugural belt in July against another Thai fighter Yodcherry Sityodtong.

But Stamp will enjoy the home support fighting in Bangkok, Thailand at ONE: Kingdom of Heroes this Saturday, October 6 in the co-main event. The fight card is headlined by the promotion’s first foray into boxing as Thai sensation Srisaket Sor Rungvisai defends his WBC Super Flyweight Belt from Mexico’s Iran Diaz.

Stamp Fairtex is the first female fighter to join the famous Fairtex Gym’s illustrious pro Muay Thai team. Although only 20 years old now, she has been training and fighting Muay Thai since she was eight, and has over 80 Muay Thai fights to her name.

However, at that time she was in training ahead of her pro mixed martial arts (MMA) debut for Rich Franklin’s One Warrior Series. The bout ended in a stunning KO head kick against Rashi Shinde after 19 seconds, that put her on the map for a possible ONE Championship contract.

Nong Stamp Fairtex (Thailand) TKO’s Rashi Shinde (India) in 20 seconds. 2nd strike of the fight. #ONEWarriorSeries pic.twitter.com/tEmwREkiHu — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 19, 2018

Training alongside Fairtex Gym’s burgeoning pro MMA team, Stamp was inspired to try on the gloves and join their MMA and BJJ classes. After going 2-0 as an amateur and her stunning pro debut victory, it seemed Stamp was destined for the MMA world.

She will indeed be making her ONE Championship debut at their next event. Her core skill set lies in Muay Thai, and her debut will see her returning to what she does best, utilising her renowned kicks against her opponent under a kickboxing ruleset this Saturday.

“I’m very excited now,” she told us. “It’s a big show and the biggest championship fight I’ve ever had. In the future I will keep fighting both MMA and kickboxing. I want to be the champion in both sports.”

She will get the chance to claim her first world championship belt on October 6 in Bangkok at ONE: Kingdom of Heroes.