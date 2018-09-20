Two title bouts confirmed for ONE: HEART OF A LION 

Angela Lee will take on Women’s Strawweight champ Xiong Jing Nan while Bantamweight champ Bibiano Fernandes will defend his title against challenger Kevin Belingon in ONE Championship’s Singapore show.

ONE Championship has just announced that ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan will defend her title against ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion “Unstoppable” Angela Lee in a super-bout. This will be the main event of ONE: HEART OF A LION, which is set for Friday, November 9 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “Two incredible world champions, the best in their divisions, are set to go head-to-head in a highly-anticipated super-bout. ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan will step up to the plate to defend her title against ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee in what will be the biggest martial arts spectacle in Asia this year.”

He elaborated, “It’s a thrilling match-up that should have fans on the edge of their seats in excitement. With the two stars being feared finishers, I don’t expect this bout to go the distance.”

Chatri also gave his two cents on the other title bout in the Singapore show, “In addition, the highly-anticipated rematch between reigning ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes and Filipino superstar Kevin Belingon is going down. It’s going to be an awesome matchup that fans will surely not want to miss!”

“The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan began her career competing in professional boxing, and she was originally inspired to pick up the sport by her father, who imparted in her values of courage and integrity. Featuring a wide array of skills, she bagged a gold medal at the prestigious China Open Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament in 2017.

Since winning the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight World Championship this past January, the Beijing, China native has made two successful title defenses.

In her most recent bout, she defeated Samara Santos of Brazil to successfully retain her title and push her record to 16-1. Up next, the 30-year-old travels to Singapore to defend her championship against Angela Lee.

“Unstoppable” Angela Lee is considered one of ONE Championship’s most outstanding athletes. Lee’s beautiful combination of elite striking and grappling has proven to be a potent formula for success, as she has remained undefeated in her career.

The Singaporean captured the inaugural ONE Women’s Atomweight World Championship with an awe-inspiring victory over Mei Yamaguchi in May 2016, and she has since defended the title successfully on multiple occasions.

In her most recent bout, she beat Yamaguchi once again, showcasing her wide array of skills en route to a unanimous decision victory. Lee is now set to challenge Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE Women’s Strawweight World Championship.

38-year-old Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes of Brazil is the reigning ONE Bantamweight World Champion, and widely considered one of the best martial artists in the world. He made his ONE Championship debut back in 2012 and captured the bantamweight world title in 2013.

Since then, Fernandes has remained unbeaten inside the ONE Championship cage, showcasing tremendous striking and grappling ability and an unwavering will to win.

In his most recent bout, Fernandes defeated two-division titleholder Martin Nguyen by split decision in a World Champion vs. World Champion super-bout. In his next title defense, Fernandes is set to defend his championship against Kevin Belingon in a highly-anticipated rematch.

30-year-old Filipino superstar Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon of Team Lakay hails from Kiangan, Ifugao province. He made his professional cage debut in 2007, winning his first nine bouts while capturing a local flyweight title.

After joining ONE Championship in 2012, Belingon put together a series of tremendous performances, including several highlight-reel finishes, to earn a shot at ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes in early 2016. Although Belingon failed to capture the title, he has since been on a warpath back to world title contention, putting together a sensational win streak which includes huge knockout wins over several former world title challengers.

In his most recent outing, Belingon scored one of the biggest wins of his career, defeating two-division ONE World Champion Martin Nguyen. Up next for Belingon is a shot at ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes.

Photo credit: ONE Championship Facebook