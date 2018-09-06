Xiong Jing Nan ready for tough Santos title challenge

ONE Championship champ Xiong Jing Nan is ready for a tough match against challenger Samara Santos at Saturday’s ONE: BEYOND THE HORIZON.

The Asian mixed marital arts (MMA) promotion held the ONE: BEYOND THE HORIZON Official Face-Off, which took place Wednesday, 5 September in Shanghai. In attendance were ONE Championship athletes competing at the event, including main event participants, reigning ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan of China and the challenger Samara “Marituba” Santos of Brazil.

Boasting a professional record of 15-1, Xiong successfully defended her title against Laura Balin in her last bout and the 30-year-old is grateful for the fans’ support every step of the way.

Outlining her objective, the 2017 China Open Brazilian jiu-jitsu gold medallist stated, “The goal now is to hold this title for as long as I can and defend it with everything that I have.”

And Champ Xiong will have to make good on that promise on September 8 as she takes on 25-year-old Santos in Shanghai: “She’s (Santos) looking good and I know I should be prepared for a tough challenge. Right now I’m ready. I feel strong and confident. When I step into the ring this Saturday night, it’s time to show the world why I’m the best there is in my division.”

However, the Brazilian challenger, who can boast a 12-5-1 record, is no walkover having secured six victories via submission. Santos might be making her ONE Championship debut, but the former Salvaterra Marajo Fight Strawweight Champion is already angling for an upset.

“Right now, I have upset on my mind. I will climb into the ring this Saturday night and score the biggest victory of my career.”

“This is my chance and my time. I have prepared very well for this and I’m in the best shape of my life. Winning the title won’t be easy, but I’m ready to do whatever is necessary to achieve victory.” stated Santos matter-of-factly.