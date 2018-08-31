Naito-Pacio title rematch scheduled for ONE: Conquest of Heroes

Yoshitaka Naito and Joshua Pacio will face each other again for the ONE Strawweight World Championship in Jakarta on September 22.

Reigning ONE Strawweight World Champion Yoshitaka “Nobita” Naito is one of the most successful martial artists to ever emerge from Japan. Since making his ONE Championship debut in 2016, Naito has captured the ONE Strawweight World Championship on two occasions, defeating former champions Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke and Alex Silva. Naito is now set to defend his title against former opponent Joshua Pacio in an epic rematch.

Former ONE World Title challenger Joshua “The Passion” Pacio of Baguio City, Philippines was inspired to take up martial arts ever since he was 12 years old. In 2016, he got his chance against champ Naito, falling just short of victory. Now riding a three-bout winning streak, Pacio has earned a rematch against the champion, and will now face Naito for his second shot at the title.

ONE Indonesia Flyweight Tournament Champion Stefer Rahardian has been on a tear ever since he debuted on the global stage of ONE Championship, and quickly became Indonesia’s foremost martial arts star. An elite BJJ specialist under the lineage of the legendary Carlson Gracie, Rahardian has utilised his grappling wizardry to sterling success in the ONE cage, running up an impressive record with only one loss and the majority of his victories coming by way of submission. Rahardian is now set to face Peng Xue Wen in his next contest.

Chinese National Greco-Roman Wrestling Silver Medalist Peng Xue Wen fell in love with wrestling after he began training and competing in the sport. He then went on to win several accolades in the discipline, and set his sights on mixed martial arts (MMA). Peng believes his wrestling skills and flexibility are his keys to victory, and will face Stefer Rahardian.

Lion Fight Muay Thai World Lightweight Champion and two-time W5 World Champion, Sergio “Little One” Wielzen of Suriname is a Dutch-based martial artist training out of Amsterdam. With a professional record of 46-19-2 (1 NC), Wielzen has built a reputation as being an explosive striker with stunning knockout power. Despite being physically smaller than most of his opponents, Wielzen has won many of his bouts by knockout. The former It’s Showtime 61MAX World Champion is set to return to ONE Super Series opposite Muay Thai star Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of Thailand’s fastest rising stars in the art of Muay Thai. Nicknamed “The Iron Man,” Rodtang is a two-time Omnoi Stadium World Champion. Known for his exciting Muay Mat style, Rodtang specialises in delivering powerful striking combinations and is known for his aggression, constantly putting the pressure on his opponents while looking to do damage. With a professional Muay Thai record of 252-40-10, Rodtang makes his ONE Super Series debut against former ONE World Title challenger Sergio Wielzen.

23-year-old Yuya “Little Piranha” Wakamatsu is a mixed martial artist from Kagoshima, Japan. Holding a professional record of 10-2, Wakamatsu is an aggressive knockout artist with shocking power. With nine of his 10 victories coming by way of knockout, Wakamatsu is a force to be reckoned with at flyweight. A winner of 10 of his last 11 bouts, Wakamatsu makes his promotional debut against Danny Kingad.

Danny “The King” Kingad, a premier flyweight talent from the famed Team Lakay of Baguio City, is a Filipino wushu champion with a pro MMA record of 10-1. Hailing from the Philippines, the 22-year-old is a tremendous striker who possesses well-rounded grappling skills. In November 2017, Kingad challenged reigning ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes, and fell short in his quest of capturing the world title. In his most recent bout, “The King” moved forward by defeating rising Chinese star Ma Hao Bin by unanimous decision. Up next, he returns to action against newcomer Yuya Wakamatsu.

25-year-old featherweight “Moushigo” Koyomi Matsushima is one of the fastest rising martial artists hailing from Kanagawa prefecture located in Japan. With a pro MMA record of 9-3, Matsushima has put together a handful of solid performances while competing in local Japanese martial arts promotions Pancrase and Shooto. With a penchant for scoring highlight-reel knockouts, Matsushima brings his all-action style when he makes his promotional debut against former ONE Featherweight World Champion Marat Gafurov.

Marat “Cobra” Gafurov of Dagestan, Russia, is the former ONE Featherweight World Champion. Gafurov, who holds a 16-1 record, is a high-level grappler, as a dozen of his wins come by impressive submissions over top-calibre opponents. A Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) black belt, Gafurov captured the featherweight title in 2015 with a gutsy victory over former champion Narantungalag Jadambaa in an epic battle. In his last bout, Gafurov placed himself firmly back on the winning track with a submission win over Emilio Urrutia. In his next bout, Gafurov will be taking on newcomer Koyomi Matsushima.

Talented Turkish lightweight contender by way of Dagestan, Russia, Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev has just five victories and only one loss so far in his young martial arts career, but they are five of the most explosive and impressive finishes in the promotion. Three of Saygid’s wins have come by technical knockout and two by submission, with most of his wins happening in the very first round. The 23-year-old from Istanbul will take on Timofey Nastyukhin in his next challenge.

28-year-old Timofey Nastyukhin is a martial artist from Russia competing in ONE Championship’s stacked lightweight division. He owns a pro MMA record of 12-3, with all but two of his wins coming by spectacular finish. With four submissions and six knockouts, Nastyukhin is considered one of the finest offensive forces in the promotion. He announced his arrival on Asia’s biggest stage with an emphatic flying knee knockout victory over Eduard Folayang in 2014, and also owns stoppage wins over top talents Amir Khan and Koji Ando. This time, Nastyukhin is set to face Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev.

Former ONE Flyweight World Champion Kairat “The Kazakh” Akhmetov was inspired by his father – an amateur champion in Greco-Roman wrestling. Akhmetov began training in martial arts in 2000, eventually becoming a three-time National Greco-Roman Wrestling Champion. Akhmetov then joined ONE Championship in 2015, shocking former flyweight champion Adriano Moraes to capture the title. He eventually surrendered the belt back to Moraes in a rematch and has since been on a quest to return to title contention. With an impressive pro MMA record of 24-2, Akhmetov can get one step closer to his goal if he can get past his next opponent, Ma Hao Bin.

“The Southern Eagle” Ma Hao Bin is one of the top flyweight talents in ONE Championship. Ma, a Chinese national freestyle wrestling champion, made his professional debut in January 2016, where he defeated Wu Ting Shen and Bu Huo You Ga in a single evening of action to claim the ONE Changsha Bantamweight Tournament Championship. Since then, the 24-year-old has strung together an impressive 11-3 professional record, which includes four wins by submission and two by knockout. Ma now returns to action against Kairat Akhmetov.

Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol began training in wushu at the age of 17, after taking up an opportunity to compete for the Indonesian national team. She was highly successful and captured both an Indonesian National Wushu Championship and a local boxing title. She even won a bronze medal in wushu at the Southeast Asian Games, with her striking success spurring her towards a MMA career. Lumban Gaol, one of the top female talents in ONE Championship, is set to face Jomary Torres in her next outing.

Undefeated Filipino talent Jomary Torres is from Sindangan, Philippines. With an unblemished pro record of 4-0, Torres currently sharpens her skills under the watchful eye of famed Wushu World Champion, ONE veteran Rene Catalan. Torres is riding a wave of momentum, having stunned Team Lakay star April Osenio to win by first round knockout in her last bout. Her next assignment is against Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol.

“The Funky Drummer” Fabrice Fairtex Delannon is one of the top Muay Thai practitioners from France. He is a former Gold and Silver Belt holder and a three-time MAX Muay Thai World Champion. With a professional Muay Thai record of 55-9, Delannon is ready to perform in the ONE Super Series against Yodpanomrung Jitmuangnon.

24-year-old Yodpanomrung Jitmuangnon is considered by many Thai boxing experts as one of the top pound-for-pound Muay Thai practitioners today. With more than 300 professional Muay Thai contests on his resume, Yodpanomrung has built a solid reputation as an explosive striker with thunderous knockout power. He has won multiple world titles during his career and is a six-time Muay Thai world champion, which includes the WMC and WPMF World Championships. He will be making his ONE Super Series debut against Fabrice Fairtex Delannon.

Besides capturing the IBC Featherweight Championship, Victorio “Indra” Senduk competed in wushu at the Southeast Asian Games, medaling in 2007 and 2011. He first began training in karate at age 14, and within three short years, proved talented enough to become a pro martial artist. His run of success saw him achieved his dream of competing on the global stage by making a successful debut at ONE’s inaugural Indonesia event in 2012. He now faces off against the veteran Sunoto.

WKF Indonesia Champion “The Terminator” Sunoto is from East Java, but moved to Jakarta in 2012 to pursue his martial arts dreams. He first started training in taekwondo as a child, but soon picked up other disciplines while travelling around the country to compete in several tournaments. Besides becoming a regional sanda champion, Sunoto also currently holds the rank of brown belt in traditional Japanese jiu-jitsu, and is a member of the Indonesian national sambo team. Sunoto signed with ONE Championship in 2015, and has since put on many thrilling displays. Sunoto will take on Victorio Senduk in his next outing.

ONE Strawweight Indonesian Tournament Champion Adrian Mattheis was born in the Maluku islands of Indonesia, trained in karate as a child. Mattheis later met famed coach Zuli Silawanto while studying in Jakarta. He made his ONE Championship debut in August 2016, defeating two opponents via knockout in the same night to win the four-man tournament. Mattheis now returns to action to face newcomer Angelo Bimaodji.

21-year-old Angelo “The Unicorn King” Bimaodji is a former Garuda Fight League Champion from Jakarta, Indonesia. He honed his striking skills from his time spent training as a boxer, but also adds grappling skills by way of BJJ. Representing Team Phantom MMA and Indogym, Bimaodji is set to make his ONE Championship debut opposite countryman Adrian Mattheis.

Striking specialist Riski “Kong” Umar is a 25-year-old ONE Championship strawweight contender from Ternate, Indonesia. A Muay Thai and taekwondo practitioner, Umar currently trains at the prestigious Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand, alongside Asia’s top martial arts talents. With a pro MMA record of 3-1, Umar is a capable finisher with all three of his victories coming by stoppage. Known for his toughness and superior striking skill, Umar is set to return in his fifth appearance inside the ONE cage, this time against Egi Rozten in an epic rematch of their first encounter.

30-year-old Egi Rozten is a former regional boxing champion from Jakarta, Indonesia. He made his ONE Championship debut in January 2018 against countryman Riski Umar, in what was an action-packed one round affair. Displaying incredible toughness and resolve, Rozten has the opportunity to go for his first ONE Championship victory when he face Umar in a rematch.

ONE: CONQUEST OF HEROES

ONE: CONQUEST OF HEROES is scheduled for September 22 at the Jakarta Convention Center, Indonesia.