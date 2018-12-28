5 of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time

While mixed martial arts, as a whole, is loved the world over for the combination of styles involved, there are certain disciplines that stand the test of time – and Muay Thai is one of them. Some of the true baddest men on the planet came through the ranks of Muay Thai, and their achievements should never be forgotten as a result.

This is a purely subjective piece as you can imagine, but in terms of the ‘bigger picture’, we feel as if we’ve managed to narrow it down to five of the best to ever do it. In truth, we respect anyone who has the cajones to step in there opposite another warrior and trade blows, but there are levels to this game.

Samart Payakaroon

In addition to winning a series of Lumpinee titles, Samart just always felt like he was a step ahead of his opponent. He had an aura of composure mixed in with just the right amount of aggression, and he even managed to transition over successfully into the world of boxing. His precision was frightening, and there are few who could ever claim to even come close to his abilities.

Saenchai

Saenchai is the definition of an inspiration the world over, mainly because of his eccentric fighting style and overwhelming success. With more than 280 wins to his name he just has this steely determination to keep going and push forward, and yet, even when he loses, it’s almost always by decision. When you talk about legends, he needs to be in the conversation.

Dieselnoi Chor Thanasukarn

There’s a very good argument to be made that Dieselnoi is the greatest Muay Thai fighter of all time, especially considering that he once defeated Samart. One of the most impressive things about him, alongside his intimidating size, was his ability to end any fight in the blink of an eye courtesy of his devastating knees. Seriously, just watch the clip and marvel at his brilliance.

Apidej Sit Hirun

Apidej’s time in the spotlight came much earlier than most, but that shouldn’t diminish what he was able to accomplish. From being dubbed the Fighter of the Century to breaking an opponent’s arm with a single kick, he helped to bring Muay Thai into the limelight. He passed away a few years ago at the age of 72, but he should forever be remembered for all that he did.

Sagat Petchyindee

Sagat is well known in the Muay Thai community for being one of the most influential figures in the sport, and on top of that, he is believed to have been the inspiration behind Street Fighter. That alone is quite the legacy to have, but on top of that, his many accolades should be more than enough to convince the masses of his greatness.

As we noted at the top there’s a plethora of high level talent out there just waiting to carve their name into the history books, but we do wonder how many will ever surpass these utter legends.

(Photo Credits: Arab MMA)