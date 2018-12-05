5 times fake Martial Artists were brutally exposed

Because Martial Arts are, in many countries and cultures, still a niche sport, there isn’t as much awareness surrounding them as there is around, say, football.

If a football coach is a hack who can’t kick a ball to save his life, you’d know straight away. You’d know he’s a con artist and you’d stay away.

But with Martial Arts, there just isn’t as much solid know-how and exposure going around for a layperson to take one look at a self-professed ‘black belt’ and figure out if he’s the real deal.

And over the years, a number of people have tried to exploit this ignorance to try and make a quick buck or two. Inevitably however, if they stick around for too long or buy into their own hype, chances are that they do catch the eye of a legitimate martial artist. And if there’s one thing a true blue martial artist doesn’t like, it’s for the fake ones to tarnish their beloved discipline by propagating fake knowledge.

And then, this happens.

“Shaolin Kung Fu Grandmaster” Bruce Silva

“Shaolin Kung Fu Grandmaster” Bruce Silva went on TV to try and pull off the age-old, classic martial art exhibition move of smashing a concrete slab – only, with a twist. Silva would be using a glass to hit the concrete slab, while aiming not to break the glass in the process.

Sounds bogus right?

But when Silva actually does it (with a ridiculously less amount of force) the interviewer is so impressed that he is moved to further legitimize what he had just witnessed by confirming with the audience that those are real concrete blocks.

Big mistake. Watch the awkward series of events unfold as the interviewer slightly pressures the ‘concrete block’ and it crumbles under his touch.

The Kiai Master gets his comeuppance

So ‘Kiai’ in Japanese martial arts actually refers to the shout that martial artists make when throwing a strike. Almost like the grunt of effort tennis players let out when they hit the ball.

Only this man took it one step further and started propagating a martial art that involved him taking out his opponents without even touching them. Yes, you read that right.

His opponents (mostly his brainwashed students) would rush towards him to attack him and with a swish of his hands, they would somersault and fall to the floor writhing in pain. He wouldn’t even have to touch them.

However, he made the grave error of buying into his own hype (he apparently claimed to be 200-0 in fights, by the way) and ended up welcoming a challenge from an actual MMA trained fighter…

(Warning: Queasy scenes of an elderly man getting beat up pretty viciously…not that he didn’t deserve it)

‘No Touch KO’ debunked

This is almost as ridiculous as the previous entry into the list, and is propagated by one of the better known Martial Arts fakes in the US, George Dillman.

Somehow George Dillman got into a photo op with Muhammad Ali and that was pretty much his claim to legitimacy throughout his career. But things would take a truly bizarre turn when Dillman professed that he had mastered the art of the to No Touch KO, meaning that he was able to knock his opponents out cold without even touching them.

Well, this is what happened when a group of scientists went to interview him to try his methods on for size.

“IBJJF Recognized Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt” Jay Queiroz

Unlike most other entries on this list, Jay Queiroz knew he was a phoney and did everything he could to not be exposed outright.

He did run a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu school in New York of all places, but when his name card caught the attention of a legitimate Brown Belt (who upped and showed up at Queiroz’s gym with his friends and a camera), the man tried his best to weasel out of the situation without actually putting his skills to the test.

See for yourself.

Bizarre Thai Martial Artist

This guy is a Thai instructor who seems to be propagating a discipline similar to that of the Kiai Master – only, he doesn’t really put himself in a real combat scenario with someone who’s looking to seriously hurt him.

However, we did manage to find a video compilation of his students – all of them ripped and fit – taking hilarious looking falls at the slightest touch from him.

What’s particularly disappointing is that something like this still exists in a land that gave birth to one of the most legitimate martial arts in the world, Muay Thai.

Watch and enjoy (or don’t).