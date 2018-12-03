Every Southeast Asian country and its unique martial art form

Southeast Asia is a hotbed of martial arts, with each culture represented by its own unique art form.

Generally speaking, for a cluster of countries in relative close proximity with one another, the degree of variance from one martial art form to another is quite pronounced.

Apart from just the physical differences in technique, weapons etc, one of the main reasons for the spectrum of variance has to do with how many of the Southeast Asian martial art forms also incorporate a deep level of spirituality within them.

Naturally then, with each culture – replete with its nuances and quirks – the spiritual token attached to each martial art form is also deeply varied, leading to an extremely colourful variety of martial arts that have thrived for hundreds of years in this region.

Thailand – Muay Thai

The art of 8 limbs, or world wide known as Muay Thai, is the predominantly practiced martial art form in Thailand.

It involves use of fists, shins, knees, elbows and clinching to form one of the most complete forms of unarmed striking combat that is followed around the world. It stands out for its practical application, especially as a staple skill in modern MMA.

Cambodia – Bokator

The traditional Khmer martial art Bokator stands out as one of Cambodia’s unique offerings. It literally means ‘to kill a lion’, so you can guess its propensity and purpose.

It was invented to be used in hand to hand combat during times of war, and incorporated techniques adapted after animal forms. Sometimes, it also involved staffs and spears crafted out of bamboo as weapons.

Laos – Muay Lao

Muay Lao is essentially very similar to Muay Thai in that it incorporates the same 8 limbed attack philosophy and clinching.

However, Muay Lao hasn’t blown up in Laos the way Muay Thai did in Thailand – leading to a belief in some circles that there are secretive techniques in Muay Lao that differentiate it from its more popular cousin.

Malaysia – Silat Melayu

Silat Melayu is a form of Silat practiced widely in Malaysia that focuses on stand up techniques borrowing from karate and kung fu. It does not involve too many body manipulation techniques like the Indonesian version, Pencak Silat does.

It also encompasses a form of non violent expression that is designed to be performed in a type of fluid dance for exhibition purposes.

The use of weapons is also allowed, but not central to the martial art.

Indonesia – Pencak Silat

Pencak Silat, on the other hand, does involve strikes but body manipulation using throws, sweeps and grappling techniques are also common.

It also involves usage of weapons to lethal effect and does not cater to exhibition purposes as much as Melayu Silat does.

Myanmar – Bando

Bando is a Burmese martial art form that involves replicating stances of animals such as the monkey, bull, cobra, panther and eagle, to name a few. It is based on evading the opponent’s attack, entering at an angle and trying to obtain a takedown or a joint lock.

It also incorporates the use of weapons such as knives, sticks, spears and swords.

Singapore – Singafist

Singafist is the most modern of the martial arts in this list, only coming into existence in 1985 when 8 grandmasters representing different disciplines pooled their knowledge to create it.

The 8 martial arts involved are silat, taekwondo, karate, Northern Shaolin kungfu, Southern Shaolin kungfu, judo, aikido, and silambam – making this one of the most culturally colorful forms of combat in the region.

Vietnam – Vovinam

Like many other countries in the region, Vietnam also embraces a multitude of martial arts but Vovinam stands out as a discipline unique to the country.

It involves weapons like medium sized blades, but also covers the usual bases of close quarter combat like grappling and striking.

Philippines – Eskrima, Kali, Arnis

Despite being known by different names, Eskrima, Kali and Arnis are all largely similar disciplines that fall under the umbrella of Filipino martial arts.

They involve heavy use of sticks as weapons and also incorporate kicking in long range, boxing, elbowing and kneeing in middle range and grappling in short range, making this one of the most well rounded martial arts in the region.

Brunei – Silat Suffian Bela Diri

Silat Suffian Bela Diri is a weaponized martial art form that is predicated on distance management, footwork and an approach targetted at capitalizing on an opponent’s imbalance.

It works on the assumption that one’s opponent will also be armed and that any strike sustained could be fatal, and hence focuses on not getting hit while being able to attack.

Timor Leste – Pencak Silat

The Indonesian martial art form of Pencak Silat is also popular in Timor Leste given the geographical and political connections between the two countries.

(Photo credit: Steemit)