UK Amateur fighter Jack Culshaw experiences the highest of highs and the lowest of lows that the MMA game as to offer, all within a span of a few seconds.

He first scored a sweet 30 second knockout victory over Zak Edwards at Almighty Fighting Championships 10 in York, England this past weekend – before grievously injuring himself in his post-fight celebration.

Culshaw pinned his opponent back right from the get go, felled him with a sweet left hook and swarmed to finish him, as the referee jumped in to stop the fight. It was a stellar knockout, which was perhaps what prompted the exuberant celebrations that saw him jump on top of the cage to pander to the crowd immediately following it.

However, as he descended back into the fighting area, his right knee buckled awfully, rendering him unable to put any weight on it. He tried to stand but fell back down as he trainer rushed in to check on him.

MMA Fighting spoke to Culshaw, to revealed that he went for an X-ray the next morning, only to find that he’d completely twisted around his kneecap and possibly blown his ACL. His left leg is also a matter of concern to the doctors, he mentioned.

Here is a video of the knockout followed by the celebration and subsequent injury.