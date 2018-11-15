Anucha Tasako, a 13 year old boy in Thailand, was knocked out during a Muay Thai or Thai Boxing match this past Saturday, in a Bangkok suburb called Samut Prakarn.

It was reported that the boy then died due to brain hemorrhage.

Later on, video footage from the fight that circulated on social media revealed that the boy was not wearing any protective headgear, raising serious questions as to the safety practices that were being employed in the Muay Thai scene.

It was also reported by public television station ThaiPBS that Anucha, who fought under the name Petchmongkol S. Wilaitong, had already contested in over 170 bouts from the time that he was 8 years old.

On the back of his tragic death, legislation in Thailand – that was already in the works – which would prevent children under the age of 12 from competing in Thai Boxing is being expedited, according to Tourism and Sports minister Weerasak Kowsurat.

However, competing in the sport is often viewed as a rite of passage for young Thai boys, and also gives them a way to escape poverty.

According to Sukrit Parekrithawet, who is a lawyer representing many Thai Boxing camps, the legislation preventing young boys from participating in the sport shouldn’t pass.

“Those who drafted the law do not know anything about the sport of Thai boxing.

If you don’t allow younger players to learn their way up, how can they be strong and experienced enough to fight?” he said. “We call it ‘boxing bones.’ You need to have boxing bones built from a very young age.”, he said.