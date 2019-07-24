WATCH: Previewing World Lethwei Championship – King of Nine Limbs

World Lethwei Championship (WLC) is putting on a mega card at the King of Nine Limbs event on August 2. Here, FOX Sports Asia combat sports analyst Andy Whitelaw previews the event with Major Overall.

The main event will see Dave Leduc take on UFC veteran Seth Baczynski in what promises to be a barnburner for the Cruiserweight World Championship while the co-main event, not to be outdone, pits champion Artur Saladiak against Sasha Moisa for the Light Middleweight Title.

Watch as the in-studio panel breaks down the fights and discusses how WLC is revolutionizing the sport of Lethwei so that it can be sold to mainstream audience the world over.

Here is the full fight card:

Main Card

Cruiserweight Title: Dave Leduc vs. Seth Baczynski

Light Middleweight Title: Artur Saladiak vs. Sasha Moisa

Featherweight: Mite Yine vs. Phetnarin Sathianmuaythaigym

Bantamweight: Souris Manfredi vs. Eh Yanut

Lightweight: Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat vs. Izat Zaki

Lightweight: Hein Tun Aung vs. Linn Htet Aung

Lightweight: Htet Naing Aung vs. Sai Maung Maung

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight: Paing Thet Aung vs. Aung Paing

Welterweight: Saw El Kaluu vs. Saw Lin Lin

