WATCH: Eat Pray Fight brings alive the art of nine limbs – Lethwei

FOX Sports Asia brings to you the latest episode of Eat Pray Fight where we traverse into Myanmar for a night of WLC’s Lethwei fights. Trust us, you don’t want to miss this!

In between all the eating and the fighting, there was a fair bit of travel involved in this episode as we had to access the belly of Myanmar to witness a top class night of Lethwei fights put on by WLC. Lethwei’s called the art of nine limbs for a reason. It incorporates – apart from the 8 limbs used in Muay Thai – headbutts as the ninth legal strike!

The fights themselves, as you may guess, were absolutely worth the travel. There’s something pure and innately feral about Lethwei – it comes closest to no-holds barred fighting as compared to most other combat forms.

While put up there, we took the chance to meet Ireland’s first Lethwei fighter, David McCarthy, and spoke to him at length about his plans in the sport and how he wants to popularize it back home. More importantly, we got to see first hand as he knocked his opponent out cold with brutal knee strikes.

Our host, Jon Nutt, was in the thick of all the action and despite the dampener of having to see him go down with a spot of food poisoning on the way back, this is one episode of Eat Pray Fight you do not want to miss!

A fascinating feast of Lethwei action from the Karen state as Eat, Pray, Fight heads to Myanmar for WLC – World Lethwei Championship: Karen Spirit!