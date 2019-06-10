A second serving of Eat Pray Fight: London

FOX Sports Asia’s Eat Pray Fight documentary series traveled to London for BKB 16 back in March and they are headed back on Saturday June 8th, for a second serving of Big Ben, bare-knuckles, and pure cinematic brilliance.

BKB 17 sees the return of Celtic Warrior Jimmy Sweeney, as well as the highly anticipated Prizefighter finale between James Connelly and Ricardo Franco.

Eat Pray Fight, hosted by Full Metal Dojo’s President and MMA guru, Jon Nutt and FOX Sports Asia’s leading MMA pundit Andrew Whitelaw peers beneath the veil of brutality and blood, revealing the fight game at its most compelling.

It’s basically the Anthony Bourdain No Reservations of Combat Sports, and it’s highly entertaining. We follow Nutt and Whitelaw on a cultural fight journey around the world, witnessing the epic action inside and outside the ring, cage, or wherever else men and women choose to punch each other.

Viewers gain special access behind the scenes, where they can witness the thrill and the agony of each fight and meet the trained fighting machines doing battle in the ultimate arena of self discovery.

In the last episode which is airing on multiple FOX platforms now, Jon Nutt delivered nothing short of a raucous, rollercoaster journey as he covered BKB 16, at the O2 Arena in London, which featured legendary former UFC fighter Brad Pickett, who lived up to his name with a first round KO.

It was a night of drama and destruction, and all captured by the FMD and FOX Sports Asia production team, delivered in a sumptuously edited package for viewers.

Like a wonderfully crispy delicious fish and chips for your eyes. We asked Mr. Nutt his thoughts on this upcoming BKB event and this is what he had to say. “Obviously I’m a fan of all combat sports but anything bare-knuckle holds a special place in my heart as it’s really going back to the roots. And BKB does it right. The live event is like being in a real life Guy Ritchie film.

“But if you can’t be there live, make sure you check it out on PPV. I suggest everyone take note of James Connelly. I’m not sure he’ll beat Franco, because that man is a killer, but for me that doesn’t matter.

“What matters is character and heart, and this guy has both. Sure his fists cause an impact but what really impresses me about James is his gift of gab and the way he holds himself. He should be in the next Kingsman movie along side Colin Firth. That’s the type of bravado he shines with.

“I can’t wait to see him back in action. BKB17 this Saturday, you should watch it.”

One-on-one gladiatorial, un-armed combat, with all the bells whistles, and blows, returns to London this weekend, on June 8th. Where the guys from London are back at it again.

Bareknuckle Boxing is easily one of the faster growing combat sports and should definitely be looked at by anyone who enjoys a good slug-fest. Don’t miss this latest episode on FOX Sports Asia or catch it on YouTube.

Watch the first part below:

BKB: Bare Knuckle Boxing in London – Eat, Pray Fight!