Watch: Muay Thai legends converge in Bangkok on March 9 for an All Star Fight super card!

Thailand’s premier Muay Thai promotion All Star Fight has organized a super card on March 9 in Bangkok featuring various prominent champions and legendary names in the sport.

All Star Fight reveals epic Bangkok card featuring muay thai legends Buakaw, Superbon, Yodwicha and Sittichai

All Star Fight: Army World Soldier will feature Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek, Glory Lightweight Muay Thai Champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, number 1 ranked WBC World super welterweight and 70kg weightclass fighter in Kunlun Fight Superbon Banchamek and 135 pounds Champion of Thailand Yodwicha Por Boonsit, among other names.

The show itself is a limited edition collaboration with the Thai army.

Here are some of the exclusive images from the press conference to announce the event.