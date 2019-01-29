WATCH: Buakaw Banchamek with knockout victory in All Star Fight

Muay Thai superstar Buakaw Banchamek scored a beautiful knockout victory over Niclas Larsen in All Star Fight 7 which was held at Jungceylong in Thailand.

With a record of over 270 fights, and more than 230 victories, it was an intriguing battle as the Thai star fought the Danish Larsen who had an impressive 47-10-2 record with Glory Kickboxing.

In the video, seen below, Larsen is unable to absorb the strong punches from Buakaw.

First stunned by a right hand, the native of Denmark was unable to fully recover as Buakaw unleashed a barrage of punches from different angles with the referee intervening multiple times for a standing count.

A few moments later, Buakaw threw more punches which resulted in the official stopping the match to hand the Thai the victory, much to the crowd’s delight.