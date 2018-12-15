Canelo v Fielding: Tale of the tape

WBA super middleweight king Rocky Fielding will welcome the challenge of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez on Saturday. We look at the tale of the tape.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez takes his first step into the super middleweight division this week to challenge WBA ‘regular’ champion Rocky Fielding.

Canelo has proven himself at middlweight, enjoying a high-profile defeat of Gennady Golovkin, and now he is willing to take a risk and step up to face title-holder Fielding.

The bout at New York City’s Madison Square Garden should bring the year to a close in style on Saturday.

But how do the pair match up? We take a look at the tale of the tape for Canelo versus Fielding.

SAUL ALVAREZ

Born: 18/07/1990; Guadalajara, Mexico

Age: 28

Stance: Orthodox

Height: 5ft 8ins

Weight: 167.4lbs

Reach: 70.5ins

Professional record: 50 wins, 1 defeat, 2 draws, 34 wins by knockout

KO ratio: 64.2 per cent

Major career titles: WBA, WBC middleweight titles

Last fight: Gennady Golovkin, September 2018 (Won – MD)

Quieres ser campeón? Necesitas trabajar como campeón pic.twitter.com/dHb4vGwCtD — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) December 9, 2018

ROCKY FIELDING

Born: 5/8/1987; Liverpool, England

Age: 31

Stance: Orthodox

Height: 6ft 1ins

Weight: 167.6lbs

Reach: 73.5ins

Professional record: 27 wins, 1 defeat, 15 wins by knockout

KO ratio: 53.6 per cent

Major career titles: WBA super middleweight title

Last fight: Tyron Zeuge, July 2018 (Won – TKO)