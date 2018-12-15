Canelo v Fielding: Tale of the tape

WBA super middleweight king Rocky Fielding will welcome the challenge of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez on Saturday. We look at the tale of the tape.
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez takes his first step into the super middleweight division this week to challenge WBA ‘regular’ champion Rocky Fielding.
Canelo has proven himself at middlweight, enjoying a high-profile defeat of Gennady Golovkin, and now he is willing to take a risk and step up to face title-holder Fielding.
The bout at New York City’s Madison Square Garden should bring the year to a close in style on Saturday.
But how do the pair match up? We take a look at the tale of the tape for Canelo versus Fielding.
SAUL ALVAREZ
Born: 18/07/1990; Guadalajara, Mexico
Age: 28
Stance: Orthodox
Height: 5ft 8ins
Weight: 167.4lbs
Reach: 70.5ins
Professional record: 50 wins, 1 defeat, 2 draws, 34 wins by knockout
KO ratio: 64.2 per cent
Major career titles: WBA, WBC middleweight titles
Last fight: Gennady Golovkin, September 2018 (Won – MD)
Quieres ser campeón? Necesitas trabajar como campeón pic.twitter.com/dHb4vGwCtD
— Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) December 9, 2018
ROCKY FIELDING
Born: 5/8/1987; Liverpool, England
Age: 31
Stance: Orthodox
Height: 6ft 1ins
Weight: 167.6lbs
Reach: 73.5ins
Professional record: 27 wins, 1 defeat, 15 wins by knockout
KO ratio: 53.6 per cent
Major career titles: WBA super middleweight title
Last fight: Tyron Zeuge, July 2018 (Won – TKO)
English
Commonwealth
British
World
Biggest fight of career @Rocky87Fielding #CaneloRocky #CaneloFielding pic.twitter.com/qJQYsVwqwg
— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) December 10, 2018