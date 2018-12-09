Alvarez-Kovalev rematch set for February 2

Sergey Kovalev will aim to avenge his defeat to Eleider Alvarez when the duo meet again, this time in Texas, in February.

Eleider Alvarez’s first defence of his WBO light-heavyweight title will be a rematch against Sergey Kovalev in Texas on February 2.

Despite trailing after six rounds, Alvarez (24-0) sent Kovalev (32-3-1) to the canvas three times to claim a seventh-round knockout and take the 35-year-old’s strap in Atlantic City in August.

The fight will take place at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas – the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility.

”The fact that Kovalev said it was a mistake and that I was lucky is motivation for me,” said Alvarez in a press release. “He is a sore loser, and I will make sure there will be a second ‘accident’.

“I expect Kovalev to be stronger in that second fight. I expect the best Kovalev because he won’t underestimate me this time, but I am fully aware of this. I am able to be even better than in the last fight.”

Kovalev will be seeking to become a three-time world champion.

“I will look to take back my title and put on a great show for the fans. Together with my new trainer, Buddy McGirt, I will be ready for Alvarez,” he said.