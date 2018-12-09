Boxing |

Alvarez-Kovalev rematch set for February 2

Eleider Alvarez stopped Sergey Kovalev in August

Sergey Kovalev will aim to avenge his defeat to Eleider Alvarez when the duo meet again, this time in Texas, in February.

Eleider Alvarez’s first defence of his WBO light-heavyweight title will be a rematch against Sergey Kovalev in Texas on February 2.

Despite trailing after six rounds, Alvarez (24-0) sent Kovalev (32-3-1) to the canvas three times to claim a seventh-round knockout and take the 35-year-old’s strap in Atlantic City in August.

The fight will take place at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas – the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility.

”The fact that Kovalev said it was a mistake and that I was lucky is motivation for me,” said Alvarez in a press release. “He is a sore loser, and I will make sure there will be a second ‘accident’.

“I expect Kovalev to be stronger in that second fight. I expect the best Kovalev because he won’t underestimate me this time, but I am fully aware of this. I am able to be even better than in the last fight.”

Kovalev will be seeking to become a three-time world champion.

“I will look to take back my title and put on a great show for the fans. Together with my new trainer, Buddy McGirt, I will be ready for Alvarez,” he said.

