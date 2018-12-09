Boxing |

Lomachenko unifies WBO, WBA titles with win over Pedraza

Vasiliy Lomachenko

Despite being below his best, Vasyl Lomachenko was still too good for Jose Pedraza.

Vasyl Lomachenko unified the WBA and WBO lightweight titles after a unanimous decision win over Jose Pedraza on Saturday.

Lomachenko was not at his best, but he was good enough to lock up a convincing win on the cards at 119-107, 117-109 and 117-109.

The Ukrainian (12-1) did not look entirely comfortable early in the fight and that was understandable considering he is months removed from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

But once he settled in he controlled the fight down the stretch, especially in the 11th round when he knocked Pedraza (25-2) down twice.

Earlier, a good portion of the world was introduced to young and dynamic lightweight Teofimo Lopez.

The 21-year-old delivered a devastating knockout in all of 40 seconds to Mason Menard, a veteran of 38 fights.

Lopez (11-0) caught Menard (34-4) a couple of times early and then delivered a huge shot to his opponent’s right temple, ending the bout immediately.

