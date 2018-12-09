Wilder-Fury rematch could happen in spring 2019 – Warren

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury could meet again in the UK in spring 2019 if promoter Frank Warren has his way.

Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title in Los Angeles last weekend after the judges returned a controversial split decision that earned much ire from pundits and fans, with most considering Fury the victor despite having to twice climb off the canvas.

The WBC announced on Friday that it had sanctioned a rematch and Fury’s promoter Warren says discussions over that fight will begin soon.

“We will start talks next week,” he told the Sunday Telegraph. “Tyson Fury has been in camp for virtually a year so we need to give him a break for Christmas.

“We are pushing hard to have the rematch in the UK. We will look to do the fight sometime in the late spring 2019 and are looking at a stadium if it happens in the UK.

“If we can’t get it here, it may well go to Las Vegas. But we believe Fury is now in the driving seat.

“He is the number one heavyweight in the world. I said whoever won the fight would be the number one and in my eyes and those of numerous astute judges, we believe Fury did win the fight.”

The winner of the rematch would likely move into pole position to fight WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua, with Warren adding of a potential fight between Fury and his fellow Briton: “That’s a huge fight as well. Tyson will be coming for Joshua and he will have nowhere to hide.”