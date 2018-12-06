Stevenson suffered ‘severe traumatic brain injury’

After undergoing surgery on a brain injury, Adonis Stevenson is in a stable but critical condition.

Adonis Stevenson is in a stable but critical condition after suffering a “severe traumatic brain injury”, the boxer’s doctors have said.

Stevenson lost his WBC light-heavyweight belt on Saturday after being knocked out in the 11th round by Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

The Canadian was carried from the ring on a stretcher and taken to hospital, where his condition was initially described as critical.

His promoter Yvon Michel said Stevenson’s condition had improved on Monday.

Dr. Alexis Turgeon, specialist physician in intensive care at CHU de Quebec-Universite Laval, provided a further update on Wednesday: “Mr. Stevenson underwent surgery on the night of Saturday to Sunday and has since been admitted to the intensive care unit.

“He suffers from severe traumatic brain injury. His situation is still stable under the circumstances, but critical.

“His condition requires mechanical respiratory assistance, deep sedation and specialised neurological monitoring. It is too early to comment on Mr. Stevenson’s long-term prognosis.”