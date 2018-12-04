Frank Warren wants to work with Eddie Hearn to make a huge domestic heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has told Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn to give him a call in a bid to make a mouth-watering and lucrative bout between the British rivals.

On Saturday, Fury controversially drew his Los Angeles fight with Deontay Wilder for the American’s WBC heavyweight title.

Despite many feeling that Fury, who twice had to get off the canvas, had controlled the fight, only one judge scored in his favour in a contentious ruling.

A rematch with Wilder is a very realistic possibility with the winner then perhaps facing Joshua, who holds the IBF, WBA and WBO straps formerly held by Fury, later in 2019.

Despite rarely putting on fights between his stable and Matchroom rival Hearn, Warren believes the fans want them to organise a fight that would draw huge interest.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “If you did a poll now with the fans for Anthony Joshua’s next fight, what do you think would be top of the pops there?

“I’m quite sure [they want] to see the top Brit fighting the top Brit.

“And there’s all this negotiations now about who gets what percentage – it’s really simple this fight – it’s 50-50 down the middle.

“What? Tyson Fury doesn’t bring anything to the party? Do you not think if he fought Deontay Wilder over here, 80,000 people wouldn’t turn up to see the rematch? Course they would.”

Anyway back to the gym ~ over in USA training local time 18:42! I’ll get some reply’s done this week #AJBXNG — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 4, 2018

Warren told Joshua, who challenged Wilder or Fury to take him on next via a Twitter post, that if he wants the fight he must tell his team to make it happen.

“He [Joshua] needs to go and tell the people who are looking after his affairs and order them to do it because that’s what happened with Tyson and I,” he added.

“Tyson and I spoke about fighting Wilder and he said, ‘Go and do it, make it happen’. That’s what I did.

“It’s up to him and I believe that’s how he wants it. He needs to go and tell his people to make the fight.

“Phone me up, let’s sit down and make this fight happen. It’s all very well to keep talking about it, but at the end of the day, do the Hearns want to kill their cash cow?”