Warren to lodge WBC complaint over Fury draw

Saturday’s draw with Deontay Wilder will prompt a complaint from Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren, while the boxer wants one judge banned.
Promoter Frank Warren plans to lodge a complaint with the WBC after Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s controversial draw in Saturday’s heavyweight clash.
Fury missed out on claiming the WBC belt in Los Angeles after a split decision draw was given at the Staples Center, yet he felt he had done enough despite twice being knocked down.
And promoter Warren is planning action in a bid to at least enforce a rematch, having been outraged by judge Alejandro Rochin’s scoring, which contentiously had Wilder winning the first four rounds en route to a 115-111 success.
“I was very, very disappointed with certainly the Mexican judge’s scoring,” Warren told iFL TV. “How on Earth he gave the first four rounds to Wilder, I don’t know. I don’t know what fight he was watching.
“I’ve spoken to Charlie Giles, who’s the president of the [British] Boxing Board of Control, and he’s supporting us. We’ll be formally writing to the WBC to ask for a rematch.
“I’m quite sure Mr Sulaiman [Mauricio Sulaiman, WBC president] – being the proud Mexican that he is – will want to make sure there is a rematch as his judge got it wrong.”
After overcoming mental health issues, depression and nearly 3 years out of the ring, we believe @Tyson_Fury overcame @BronzeBomber tonight too.
It sounds like a lot of you agree.
WE WANT THE REMATCH!#WilderFury pic.twitter.com/tgiYe92RBA
— Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) December 2, 2018
“I don’t know what fight those judges were watching,” Fury told a news conference. “I’ve never seen a worse decision in my life.
“It’s boxing, it’s not the first time it’s happened but stuff like this gives boxing a bad name. You can’t take anything away from me or Wilder and you can’t let the decision take away from how good a fight it was.
“The world knows who the champion is; Wilder has been given a gift in his own country – he must be thanking his lucky stars because that belt belongs to me.
“[Rochin] needs to be banned from boxing because he can’t judge.”