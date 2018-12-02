A Don McLean classic boomed out of Tyson Fury’s post-fight press conference after his draw with Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles.

Tyson Fury finished his post-fight press conference in the only way he knows how…conducting a sing-a-long with the assembled media!

Fury and WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder produced an enthralling fight in Los Angeles, the pair going toe-to-toe for 12 gruelling rounds at the Staples Center.

Wilder twice knocked Fury to the canvas, but the former champion got back to his feet and thought he had done enough to win the fight.

The judges called the bout a draw, though, much to the frustration of the Fury camp.

But the 30-year-old was in good spirits as he spoke to the media, finishing with sing-a-long of the Don McLean classic American Pie.