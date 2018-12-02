Fury trainer slams ‘disgraceful’ verdict

Deontay Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title in Los Angeles, but Tyson Fury’s trainer was not happy with the result.

Tyson Fury’s trainer Ben Davison branded the decision to score the Briton’s heavyweight title fight with Deontay Wilder a draw as “disgraceful”.

Fury missed out on claiming the WBC belt in Los Angeles after the duo fought out a split decision draw at the Staples Center.

The 30-year-old felt he did enough to secure the victory despite being knocked down twice by Wilder – once in the ninth and again in the final round.

And although one judge scored the fight in Fury’s favour, Alejandro Rochin had it 115-11 to Wilder while the third official had it as a tie.

That meant Wilder retained his strap, much to the annoyance of Davison.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, he said: “[Former five-weight world champion] Floyd Mayweather’s walked out of this arena disgusted, that says it all.

“You know, to take something away from someone who’s come from hell and back, to ruin the biggest comeback in boxing history, probably in sporting history, that is a disgrace. Honestly, disgraceful.

“Everybody in boxing knows Tyson’s story and we weren’t asking for any bias, we wanted a fair crack of the whip, that’s all we asked for from start to finish and we haven’t got that.”