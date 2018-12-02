Wilder feels he ‘definitely’ beat Fury

Amid controversy over his draw with Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder had no doubt he won the WBC heavyweight title fight.

Deontay Wilder felt he “definitely won” his fight against Tyson Fury after retaining his WBC heavyweight title with a contentious draw.

An enthralling fight in Los Angeles ended in a split-decision draw, judges scoring it 115-111 to Wilder, 114-112 to Fury and 113-113.

The American seemed fortunate to escape with his belt, although he knocked Fury down in both the ninth and 12th rounds at the Staples Center.

But Wilder saw it differently amid the controversy, saying the knockdowns meant he deserved victory.

“I think with the two knockdowns, I definitely won the fight,” he said in his in-ring interview with Showtime Boxing.

“We poured our hearts out. We’re both warriors, we both went head to head, but with those two drops, I feel like I won the fight. I didn’t think he had control of the fight. I think I let out just as much as he did.”

However, it appears almost certain that the duo will meet again in a lucrative rematch in 2019.

Wilder vowed to make the most of that opportunity, saying: “I was rushing my punches. That’s something I usually don’t do. I couldn’t let it go tonight.

“I was forcing my punches too much instead of sitting back, being patient and waiting [for] it. I really wanted to get him out of there, give the fans what they want to see.

“I didn’t feel no pressure at all. When I rush my punches like that I’m never accurate. The rematch I guarantee I’m going to get him.”