While keen to talk up the possibility of a rematch with Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury had a message for fellow Briton Anthony Joshua.

Tyson Fury branded heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua a “chicken” after revealing he will happily have a rematch with Deontay Wilder in 2019.

The former IBF, WBO and WBA champion missed out on claiming the WBC belt from Wilder after the duo fought out a split-decision draw in Los Angeles.

Fury felt he did enough to get the win despite being knocked down twice, yet controversially only one of the three judges scored the bout in his favour.

Still, the verdict creates the opportunity to do it all over again next year – and both fighters declared their interest in a second bout.

Fury also took the chance to poke fun at the expense of Joshua, who holds his fellow Briton’s former titles.

“We will do the rematch – we are going to go away and recalculate, see what happens and get back together,” Fury told Showtime Boxing.

“We are two great champions. Never mind anybody. Me and this man here are the two best heavyweights on the planet.

“There’s another certain heavyweight out there … [he’s a] chicken! Chicken!

“Joshua – where are you? Where are you AJ?”

This #WilderFury judging takes me back to my first fight with @holyfield Just goes to show how hard it is for a Brit to come to America and take someone’s belt even tho that’s what we clearly saw. Big up to @Tyson_Fury who never ceases to amaze me. Hold ur head high! — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) December 2, 2018

Joshua is scheduled to next be in action in April at Wembley Stadium, though an opponent is yet to be announced.

As for Wilder, the Alabama native confirmed he is “ready to do it all again” with Fury after going the 12-round distance for only the second time in his 41-fight career.

“We are the two best in the world and we proved it tonight,” Wilder said.

“When you get two warriors in the ring that want to give a great show for the fans you get a great fight. That’s what we proved tonight and I’m ready to do it again.”