Gvozdyk knocks out Stevenson to win WBC crown

Oleksandr Gvozdyk claimed the WBC light-heavyweight title with an 11th-round knockout of Adonis Stevenson on Saturday.

The Ukrainian (16-0) landed a flurry of blows to knock out Stevenson and retain his unbeaten record with victory in Canada.

For Stevenson, 41, it marked his first loss since April 2010, as he gave up a title he had held since 2013.

The veteran (29-2-1) made a decent start before perhaps fortunately being ruled to have slipped after Gvozdyk knocked him down early in the third.

Gvozdyk grew into the fight, although he was rocked by Stevenson in the 10th round.

However, as both fighters pushed for a decisive blow, Gvozdyk found it with a flurry of shots in the corner in the 11th.