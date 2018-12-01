Deontay Wilder faces Tyson Fury in a blockbuster heavyweight showdown on Saturday. We look at the tale of tape to see how they stack up.
Somebody’s 0 will have to go on Saturday when Deontay Wilder puts his WBC heavyweight title on the line against Tyson Fury in Los Angeles.
The blockbuster showdown at the Staples Center will see Fury try to win the only belt he has not held, having returned from his near three-year exile from boxing in June.
For the victor the mouth-watering prospect of a unification bout with Anthony Joshua looms large, the Briton having recently said he would prefer Wilder to be the man he faces.
How do the two unbeaten fighters stack up? Here we look at the tale of the tape for arguably the biggest bout of 2018.
DEONTAY WILDER
Born: 22/10/1985; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, United States
Age: 33
Stance: Orthodox
Height: 6ft 7ins
Weight: 212.5lbs
Reach: 83ins
Professional record: 40 wins, 0 defeats, 39 wins by knockout
KO ratio: 97.5 per cent
Major career titles: WBC heavyweight title
Last fight: Luis Ortiz, March 2018 (Won – TKO)
Born: 12/8/1988; Manchester, England
Age: 30
Stance: Orthodox
Height: 6ft 8ins
Weight: 256.5lbs
Reach: 85ins
Professional record: 27 wins, 0 defeats, 19 wins by knockout
KO ratio: 70 per cent
Major career titles: WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight titles
Last fight: Francesco Pianeta, August 2018 (Won – Points)
