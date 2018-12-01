Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury were held apart at their weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s WBC heavyweight title fight.

Tyson Fury will go into Saturday’s blockbuster heavyweight title fight with Deontay Wilder with a weight advantage of nearly 50 pounds.

Fury will look to claim the only belt he has not held when Wilder puts his WBC strap on the line at the Staples Center in a bout between two undefeated fighters.

The build-up has been unsurprisingly tempestuous, the pair clashing at a news conference earlier in the week, and they were kept at opposite ends of the stage by their respective entourages on Friday.

Fury did his best to try to goad Wilder, shouting and gesticulating at his American opponent, who donned a mask and refused to react to the antics of his opponent.

Wilder will likely have to rely on speed to prevail having weighed in lighter than they did in his last fight against Luis Ortiz, the champion coming in at 212.5 pounds.

Meanwhile Fury’s 256.5lbs is the lightest he has weighed since his famous defeat of Wladimir Klitschko three years ago, though he has only had two fights against Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta this year since that stunning victory.

Fury had little to say to BT Sport after the weigh-in, simply saying of Wilder: “He’s flapping.”

Meanwhile, speaking to Showtime on stage, Wilder said: “Talk is cheap. Tomorrow it’s time. Actions speak louder than words. I cannot wait.”

Clearly seeing the fight as just another hurdle to negotiate in his bid to face Anthony Joshua to become undisputed champion, Wilder added: “It’s definitely the most important [fight of his career] but not the most difficult.

“This is just another step to where I want to go. There will be one champion and his name will be Deontay Wilder.”