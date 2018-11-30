Horn knocks out Aussie rival Mundine in 96 seconds

Veteran Anthony Mundine was no match for Jeff Horn, who needed just 96 seconds to better his big-talking rival in Brisbane.

Jeff Horn silenced domestic rival Anthony Mundine with a stunning first-round knockout in their catchweight grudge match on Friday.

Veteran 43-year-old Mundine vowed to upset his fellow Australian in what he says is his last fight, suggesting last month that Horn “better go back to school teaching or something”.

But it took just 96 seconds for former WBO welterweight champion Horn to dispose of his polarising rival, a series of straight shots early in the bout followed by a flurry of punches and finished with a stinging left hook.

It was a particularly sweet moment for Horn, who lost his WBO belt to Terence Crawford in June and now has a 19-1-1 record, after an ill-tempered build-up that included Mundine, who retires with a 48-9 record, grabbing his rival and shoving him at Thursday’s weigh-in.

Horn can now reflect on another memorable evening at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, where he shockingly defeated Manny Pacquiao to become WBO champion 16 months ago.

Statement made. Jeff Horn solidifies his place as Australia’s best, halting Anthony Mundine in the opening round #ozboxing #boxing pic.twitter.com/ZgXnRRhbEf — Aus-Boxing.com (@ausboxing) November 30, 2018

Before the fight, Horn suggested that he may target a rematch with Crawford but after the bout said his options remain open.

“I was expecting a tough fight from ‘Choc’. I think he probably put it all in, all the beforehand stuff, it was a real big build-up, I guess got my adrenaline going, but I feel really, really strong at this weight,” he said.

“I was expecting a hard fight. We’ll see what opportunities come. That’s all we can do. I might stay at super-welter, light-middle, who knows? I’ll see what opportunities we get.”